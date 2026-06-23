Prabhas Hypes Baahubali The Eternal War With Special Shoutout To Team Behind Animation Movie
The teaser of Baahubali: The Eternal War, released last year in November, had cutting-edge 3D animation style, on par with big Hollywood productions and anticipation regarding this spin-off is already sky high.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise is back in the headlines. Last year, on the ten-year anniversary of the movie series' first installment, Baahubali: The Beginning, Rajamouli and team re-relased a single epic cut of the two movies combined. The re-release in theatres attracted good footfalls. At the same time, the team also revealed their plans to take forward the franchise in the form of an animated feature film series - Baahubali: The Eternal War. A short teaser was also shared with fans in which we see Amarendra Baahubali in the afterlife. The teaser had cutting-edge 3D animation style, on par with big Hollywood productions and anticipation regarding this spin-off is already sky high.
Adding to the buzz, Netflix is set to roll out Baahubali: The Torchbearer, a docu-series, on June 26. It will revisit the cinematic journey of the Baahubali movies. Meanwhile, franchise star Prabhas revealed some interesting details about the forthcoming Baahubali: The Eternal War. The Telugu actor shared that Baahubali: The Eternal War was showcased at the Work in Progress sessions of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026. “The team is building something truly special. Can’t wait for the world to see it,” Prabhas shared.
Advertisement
The prestigious festival, focussed on global animation movies, has picked Baahubali as one of the key projects. The selection also gives leading international critics the first look at the film’s visuals. Baahubali: The Eternal War is said to carry an estimated budget of over ₹120 crore, making it a one-of-a-kind project in Indian cinema both in terms of creativity and scale. It has also been revealed that Baahubali: The Eternal War is planned as a two-part movie series. It is directed by Ishan Shukla. Prabhas and Ramya Krishna return to voice their iconic characters Amarendra Baahubali and Sivagami respectively in the Baahubali animation movies. Additionally, Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani scores the music.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.