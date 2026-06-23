Prabhas Hypes Baahubali The Eternal War With Special Shoutout To Team Behind Animation Movie

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise is back in the headlines. Last year, on the ten-year anniversary of the movie series' first installment, Baahubali: The Beginning, Rajamouli and team re-relased a single epic cut of the two movies combined. The re-release in theatres attracted good footfalls. At the same time, the team also revealed their plans to take forward the franchise in the form of an animated feature film series - Baahubali: The Eternal War. A short teaser was also shared with fans in which we see Amarendra Baahubali in the afterlife. The teaser had cutting-edge 3D animation style, on par with big Hollywood productions and anticipation regarding this spin-off is already sky high.

Baahubali The Eternal War teaser was unveiled in November last year | Image: X

Adding to the buzz, Netflix is set to roll out Baahubali: The Torchbearer, a docu-series, on June 26. It will revisit the cinematic journey of the Baahubali movies. Meanwhile, franchise star Prabhas revealed some interesting details about the forthcoming Baahubali: The Eternal War. The Telugu actor shared that Baahubali: The Eternal War was showcased at the Work in Progress sessions of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2026. “The team is building something truly special. Can’t wait for the world to see it,” Prabhas shared.

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