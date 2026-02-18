BAFTA 2026: Alia Bhatt Joins As Presenter, But Do You Know About The Only Indian Film Nominated At This Year's Awards

BAFTA 2026: India is set to have a significant representation at this year's British Academy Film Awards. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt confirmed that she will be attending the ceremony as a presenter. However, what most social media users overlooked was that an Indian movie was also nominated at the awards event this year.

Farhan Akhtar-backed film secures BAFTA nomination

Lakshmipriya Devi's debut directorial, Boong, secured a nomination at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2026 in the category of Children's and Family Film. Jointly produced by Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainments, Boong has been nominated along with films Arco, Lilo & Stitch and Zootopia 2. The film was released in theatres on September 19, 2025. Devi makes her directorial debut with Boong, after gaining experience as a First Assistant Director on films including Luck by Chance, Talaash, PK, and A Suitable Boy.

According to the Toronto International Film Festival, the brief description of the film states, "Schoolboy Boong (Gugun Kipgen) doesn't see long distances and state borders as significant obstacles. At least not when it comes to giving his mother, Mandakini (Bala Hijam), the best surprise gift ever: bringing back his father, Joykumar." It added, “After leaving their home city of Manipur, India, for the border city of Moreh, near Myanmar, in search of better job opportunities, Joykumar has stopped communicating with the family. With rumours spreading about his father's death, Boong refuses to accept that grim possibility and teams up with his best friend, Raju (Angom Sanamatum), an outsider from Rajasthan, to search for the truth.”



Alia Bhatt to join BAFTA as presenter

Alia Bhatt is set to take the stage as a presenter at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) 2026, one of the most prestigious celebrations of excellence in international cinema. At this year's ceremony, Alia will be joining an illustrious line-up of global talent including Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Michael B. Jordan and others.



