BAFTA Awards 2024: Deepika Padukone To Be A Presenter - When And Where To Watch In India

The 77th British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony will be held on Monday, February 19 (IST), at London's Royal Festival Hall. Deepika Padukone will be presenting the golden mask in one of the categories. It is a big honour for the Piku actress, even more so as she was a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards last year. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming awards season.

Where to watch the BAFTAs this year?

BAFTAs will stream in India on February 19 on Lionsgate Play. The red carpet ceremony is expected to start streaming from 1.30 AM followed by the main event. The awards will be presented in 26 categories in films.

Who's hosting BAFTAs this year?

Two-time BAFTA and two-time Emmy winner David Tennant will host BAFTAs this year.

Who will be presenting at BAFTAs?

The first list of BAFTA nominees have been announced and apart from Deepika Padukone, Adjoa Andoh, Andrew Scott, Bryce Dallas Howard, Callum Turner, Cate Blanchett, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Daisy Edgar Jones, Daryl McCormack, David Beckham, Dua Lipa, Emma Corrin, Emma Mackey, Gillian Anderson, Himesh Patel, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, Indira Varma, James Martin, Jack O'Connell, Keegan-Michael Key, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Lily Collins, Marisa Abela, Rebecca Ferguson, Sheila Atim and Taylor Russell will be presenting.

Who's up for The Rising Star Award at BAFTAs?

The Rising Star Award will be presented by former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O'Connell. Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde are all in the running this year.

Meet the nominees at BAFTAs this year

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is the film to beat going into the BAFTA Film Awards. It has landed 13 nominations, with the director’s most successful film in the UK in terms of box office now becoming its most-nominated on home soil.

Close behind sits Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things with 11 nominations. Barbie and Saltburn both have bagged 5 nominations. Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest received 9 nominations each. The Holdovers and Maestro have 7 nominations and All of Us Strangers has landed 6.

