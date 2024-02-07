Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Bradley Cooper Feels 'Honoured' After Multiple Oscars 2024 Nods For Maestro

Bradley Cooper was elated after learning that his film Maestro has received seven Oscar nominations this year including Best Picture, Best Actor, and more.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bradley Cooper in Maestro
Bradley Cooper in Maestro | Image:X/BC fanpage
Bradley Cooper was elated after learning that his film Maestro has received seven Oscar nominations this year. The actor opened up about the honour on Wednesday and said that he feels gratfeul to be recognised alongside for his film. For those unversed, Maestro has received seven Oscar nods in 2024 including three for Bradley Cooper - Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor, reported CNN.

 

Bradley Cooper reacts to his Oscar nomination

Bradley Cooper has carved a niche in the entertainment industry with his distinctive projects and filmography. After receiving multiple nominations for his film Maestro, Bradley Cooper said, "We are all so grateful to be recognized along all of these incredible works of art this year. And the performances from every actor who I so admire. Thank you to Jamie, Alex & Nina Bernstein for allowing their parents' stories to be out there in the world and thank you to the Academy. We are very honoured to be included."

Bradley Cooper's achievements at the Oscars 2024

According to a report by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, Bradley Cooper is officially the fourt actor and director to win multiple Best Actor nods at the Oscars. Before Maestro, Bradley Cooper featured as the male lead in the film titled A Star Is Born. He also directed the film and it marked the Hollywood debut of Grammy winner Lady Gaga.

 

Aside from Bradley Cooper, the other Hollywood actor-directors to receive multiple Oscar nominations for Best Actor were Laurence Olivier for Henry V, Hamlet, and Richard III, Warren Beatty for Heaven Can Wait and Reds, and Clint Eastwood for Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby.

Bradley Cooper also received three BAFTA nominations last week, including one for Best Director, the only category for which he was not nominated for an Oscar this year.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

