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Breaking! Kanye West's Delhi Concert Cancelled After Being Postponed Once, District Initiates Refunds

Kanye West's Delhi concert, scheduled to be held on May 23 has been cancelled. Ticket holders received a text message from the ticketing platform confirming the update and notifying them that the refunds will be made soon.

Shreya Pandey
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Kanye West concert cancelled
Kanye West concert cancelled | Image: Republic

In a shocker for Kanye West's fans, the singer's show scheduled in the National Capital for May 23 has officially been cancelled. Ticket holders to the concert received a message from the organisers confirming the cancellation and informing them about the refund process. The cancellation comes after the show was first postponed from April over growing socio-political tensions. 

 

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 Shreya Pandey
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