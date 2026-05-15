Breaking! Kanye West's Delhi Concert Cancelled After Being Postponed Once, District Initiates Refunds
Kanye West's Delhi concert, scheduled to be held on May 23 has been cancelled. Ticket holders received a text message from the ticketing platform confirming the update and notifying them that the refunds will be made soon.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
In a shocker for Kanye West's fans, the singer's show scheduled in the National Capital for May 23 has officially been cancelled. Ticket holders to the concert received a message from the organisers confirming the cancellation and informing them about the refund process. The cancellation comes after the show was first postponed from April over growing socio-political tensions.
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