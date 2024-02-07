Advertisement

Brit Award nominees for the year were unveiled on Wednesday, January 24 and it brought out wonderful news for Raye. Breaking the all-time record for the most number of nods in a year, the singer-songwriter has bagged seven nominations in total. It includes nomination in Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and an Album of the Year category for her incredible debut album, My 21st Century Blues.

She beats out Robbie Williams, Craig David, and Gorillaz, who had previously shared the record with six nominations apiece. Central Cee is nominated for song of the year for Let Go and Sprinter with Dave, as well as artist of the year, hip-hop/grime/rap act. The Barbie movie soundtrack's Dance the Night earned Dua Lipa nominations for song of the year, pop act, and artist of the year. She'll perform at the ceremony as well.

Full list of nominees:

Mastercard Album of the Year

Blur – The Ballad of Darren

J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz – NO THANK YOU

RAYE – My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy

Artist of the Year

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

J Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Song of the Year

Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”

cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe – “Prada”

Central Cee – “Let Go”

Dave, Central Cee – “Sprinter”

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night” (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”

J Hus, Drake – “Who Told You”

Kenya Grace – “Strangers”

Lewis Capaldi – “Wish You The Best”

PinkPantheress – “Boy’s a liar”

RAYE, 070 Shake – “Escapism.”

Rudimental, Charlotte Plank, Vibe Chemistry – “Dancing Is Healing”

Stormzy, Debbie – “Firebabe”

Switch Disco, Ella Henderson – “REACT”

Venbee, Goddard – “Messy In Heaven”

Best New Artist

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

RAYE

Yussef Dayes

International Artist of the Year

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

SZA

Taylor Swift

International Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

David Kushner – “Daylight”

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”

Jazzy – “Giving Me”

Libianca – “People”

Meghan Trainor – “Made You Look”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Noah Kahan – “Stick Season”

Oliver Tree, Robin Schulz – “Miss You”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Peggy Gou – “It Goes Like (Nanana)”

Rema – “Calm Down”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Tate McRae – “Greedy”

Tyla – “Water”

International Group of the Year

Blink-182

Boygenius

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

Alternative/Rock Act

Blur

Bring Me The Horizon

The Rolling Stones

Young Father

Yussef Dayes

Pop Act

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Olivia Dean

RAYE

R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Raye

Sault

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Casisdead

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

Dance Act

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Romy