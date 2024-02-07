Updated January 26th, 2024 at 13:42 IST
Brit Awards Nominations 2024: Raye Makes History With Record-Breaking 7 Nods | Full List
Raye beats out Robbie Williams, Craig David, and Gorillaz, who had previously shared the record with six nominations apiece.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Brit Award nominees for the year were unveiled on Wednesday, January 24 and it brought out wonderful news for Raye. Breaking the all-time record for the most number of nods in a year, the singer-songwriter has bagged seven nominations in total. It includes nomination in Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, and an Album of the Year category for her incredible debut album, My 21st Century Blues.
She beats out Robbie Williams, Craig David, and Gorillaz, who had previously shared the record with six nominations apiece. Central Cee is nominated for song of the year for Let Go and Sprinter with Dave, as well as artist of the year, hip-hop/grime/rap act. The Barbie movie soundtrack's Dance the Night earned Dua Lipa nominations for song of the year, pop act, and artist of the year. She'll perform at the ceremony as well.
Full list of nominees:
Mastercard Album of the Year
Blur – The Ballad of Darren
J Hus – Beautiful And Brutal Yard
Little Simz – NO THANK YOU
RAYE – My 21st Century Blues
Young Fathers – Heavy Heavy
Artist of the Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dave
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Song of the Year
Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding – “Miracle”
cassö, RAYE, D-Block Europe – “Prada”
Central Cee – “Let Go”
Dave, Central Cee – “Sprinter”
Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night” (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed”
J Hus, Drake – “Who Told You”
Kenya Grace – “Strangers”
Lewis Capaldi – “Wish You The Best”
PinkPantheress – “Boy’s a liar”
RAYE, 070 Shake – “Escapism.”
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank, Vibe Chemistry – “Dancing Is Healing”
Stormzy, Debbie – “Firebabe”
Switch Disco, Ella Henderson – “REACT”
Venbee, Goddard – “Messy In Heaven”
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
International Artist of the Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
David Kushner – “Daylight”
Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
Jazzy – “Giving Me”
Libianca – “People”
Meghan Trainor – “Made You Look”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Noah Kahan – “Stick Season”
Oliver Tree, Robin Schulz – “Miss You”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Peggy Gou – “It Goes Like (Nanana)”
Rema – “Calm Down”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Tate McRae – “Greedy”
Tyla – “Water”
International Group of the Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me The Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Father
Yussef Dayes
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
Raye
Sault
Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Romy
Published January 26th, 2024 at 13:42 IST
