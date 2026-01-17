BTS ARMY Enraged After Arirang World Tour Announcement Leads To Surge In Hotel Prices Around Concert Venues, South Korean President Intervenes

Popular boy band BTS is reuniting after a near four-year-long break from group activities while the seven members completed their mandatory military service. BTS will soon embark on their highly anticipated Arirang World Tour, with multiple stops around the world. The Arirang World Tour will commence in April in South Korea and conclude next year in March in the Philippines. First, the band will launch their fifth studio album Arirang in March.

Arirang is BTS' fifth studio album | Image: X

While the BTS reunion is one of the most hyped moments in a long time, everyone is making sure to make it count. Hotel owners in and around the concert venues have hiked accommodation tariffs by a huge margin. A viral post on Instiz pointed out that one establishment in Busan that was near the forthcoming BTS concert venue was already charging ₩18.0 million KRW (about $12,200 USD or ₹11 lakh) for two nights. All the accommodations in the area have hiked their prices to the same level. Fans who are planning to attend BTS concerts faced similar price hike issues in Gijang County and Dongnae. Not just accommodation establishments, BTS tour organisers are also facing backlash over ticket pricing, seating plan and the schedule.

BTS is reuniting after going on a break in 2022 | Image: X

In the matter related to the surge in hotel prices around BTS concert venue, South Korean president Lee Jae Myung intervened and issued a strong warning against unfair pricing practices linked to major events. "Malicious profiteering that destroys market order and causes widespread harm must be completely eradicated," he wrote, adding that "the damage should far outweigh any unfair gains".

The president also shared a news article with the headline, "Prices Jump Tenfold Because BTS Is Coming… Busan Hotel Rates Spark Another Gouging Controversy," hinting at his administration's serious stance on the matter.

