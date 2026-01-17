Model Sony Kaur Denies Any Relationship With Talwiinder Amid Rumours Of Singer Dating Disha Patani, Says 'I Do Not Seek Publicity Through Controversy'

Disha Patani is rumoured to be dating the Punjabi singer, Talwiinder. The actress sparked rumours of being in a relationship with the masked singer during the wedding ceremony of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben. Just as the rumours gained pace, a post by model Sony Kaur went viral. At the time, social media pages and publications shared that the model was in a relationship with Talwiinder in the past. However, days later, she has now set the record straight, claiming that she only knew the singer socially and requesting not be linked with him.



On January 16, Sony Kaur took to her Instagram account to share a note that read, "My post was not directed at anyone. It was a general reflection on today's culture, where intimacy is often treated casually rather than with respect. I do not know these individuals personally. I only ever had a brief, casual conversation in a social setting. Making this public is unethical and has resulted in unwanted attention, which I do not appreciate (sic)."



A screengrab of the viral story by Sony Kaur | Image: Instagram

For the unversed, the post she was referring to was a cryptic note that happened to be on her Instagram story when the news of Talwiinder allegedly dating Disha first surfaced. The post read, “It’s not only HIV and STIs, but people are also carrying curses and bad luck. Be careful who you sleep with (sic)."



Setting the record straight, in her latest post, Sony added, "I have worked as a model for over 15 years and value my professional reputation. I do not wish to have my name linked to anyone's past or present relationships. I do not seek publicity through controversy. Please stop associating my name with Talwiinder. I do not know him beyond that brief interaction (sic)."



