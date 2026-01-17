Kangana Ranaut Takes On AR Rahman For Chhaava Composer's Bollywood Is Turning 'Communal' Remark, Calls Him 'Prejudiced' And 'Hateful'

AR Rahman has left the internet buzzing with opinions after his recent interview in which he alleged that work offers for him in Bollywood have dried up in the past 8 years or so because the film industry is getting increasing "communal". Opposing remarks have been made by Javed Akhtar, Shaan and author Shobhaa De, with the latter even calling Rahman's allegations "dangerous".

After Rahman's views on getting limited work offers in Bollywood due to his religion went viral, Kangana Ranaut called him out on Instagram. She accused Rahman of being "prejudiced and hateful" and further claimed that he had refused to meet her for her directorial Emergency as he believed it to be a "propaganda film". Apart from the alleged communal segregation that he is facing in the Hindi film industry, Rahman also called Chhaava, a film he worked on, "divisive", and further said that the makers "cashed in" on this factor.

Kangana said Rahman refused to meet her for discussing work on Emergency movie and called it a “propaganda film” | Image: X

Kangana's post bashing Rahman read, "Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you, I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you, forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be a part of a propaganda film. Ironically Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics even opposition party leaders sent me fan letters appreciating the film for it's balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you #emergency (sic)."

