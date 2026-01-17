Updated 17 January 2026 at 18:39 IST
Kangana Ranaut Takes On AR Rahman For Chhaava Composer's Bollywood Is Turning 'Communal' Remark, Calls Him 'Prejudiced' And 'Hateful'
AR Rahman's comments on the getting less work offers in the Hindi film industry because it's getting increasingly communal have invited criticism from Kangana Ranaut, Javed Akhtar, Shaan and author Shobhaa De.
AR Rahman has left the internet buzzing with opinions after his recent interview in which he alleged that work offers for him in Bollywood have dried up in the past 8 years or so because the film industry is getting increasing "communal". Opposing remarks have been made by Javed Akhtar, Shaan and author Shobhaa De, with the latter even calling Rahman's allegations "dangerous".
After Rahman's views on getting limited work offers in Bollywood due to his religion went viral, Kangana Ranaut called him out on Instagram. She accused Rahman of being "prejudiced and hateful" and further claimed that he had refused to meet her for her directorial Emergency as he believed it to be a "propaganda film". Apart from the alleged communal segregation that he is facing in the Hindi film industry, Rahman also called Chhaava, a film he worked on, "divisive", and further said that the makers "cashed in" on this factor.
Kangana's post bashing Rahman read, "Dear @arrahman ji, I face so much prejudice and partiality in the film industry because I support a saffron party yet I must say I have not come across a man more prejudiced and hateful than you, I desperately wanted to narrate my directorial Emergency to you, forget narration, you even refused to meet me. I was told you don't want to be a part of a propaganda film. Ironically Emergency was called a masterpiece by all critics even opposition party leaders sent me fan letters appreciating the film for it's balanced and compassionate approach but you are blinded by your hate. I feel sorry for you #emergency (sic)."
In another post, she wrote, "@arrahman ji everyone. has their own battles, forget films the big designers who begged me to launch their jewellery and clothes in free fund ka campaigns because they claimed to be my best friends later refused to send my stylist clothes, they stopped talking to me or posting about me but one instance I will never forget is when I was wearing @masabagupta sari for Ram Janmbhoomi and she told the stylist that I can't go to Ram janmbhoomi in her sari. I had already left from Lucknow for Ayodhya and it was not possible to change I felt so humiliated and degraded that I quietly cried in my car, later like other designers she told the stylist not to mention her or her brands name, today @arrahman ji shedding crocodile tears what about their own hate and prejudices (sic)."
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 17 January 2026 at 18:21 IST