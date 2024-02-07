Celebs in Ayodhya: Who Is Attending, Who Skipped Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Full List

Advertisement

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony is currently taking place in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The invitees to the consecration at the Ram temple continued to arrive at the temple town on Monday morning with locals and devotees gathering on both sides of the road waving saffron flags and dancing to the tunes of songs dedicated to Lord Ram.

While several celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif marked their presence at the auspicious event, a lot of A-listers skipped the ceremony due to their prior commitments. Here is a list of all the celebrities, who were part of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Rohit Shetty

Alia was seen in a teal-coloured saree with a matching shawl and potli purse. Ranbir, on the other hand, opted for an ivory dhoti kurta. Rohit Shett opted for a kurta pyjama set with an overcoat.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

The father-and-son duo Amitabh and Abhishek were seen interacting with other guests.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a gold saree, while Vicky colour-coordinated his outfit with his wife in an ivory and gold kurta pyjama.

#WATCH | Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif leave from Mumbai for Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the pranpratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple. pic.twitter.com/bu8myp5EL6 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Rajkumar Hirani with other celebs

Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in an off-white kurta pyjama set. Madhuri Dixit stunned in a bright yellow saree.

#WATCH | Actors Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty arrive at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony pic.twitter.com/0KCYCaQz9R — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana shared a video from the premises of the Ram Mandir. She was seen cheering loudly as the inauguration ceremony concluded in Ayodhya.

Ram aa gaye 🚩 pic.twitter.com/I880rco1Sd — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 22, 2024

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth attended the ceremony in a white kurta-pyjama which he paired with a shawl.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi were spotted sharing an animated conversation with Anil Ambani.

Television actors Shailesh Lodha, Dipika Chikilia, Arun Govil, and Sunil Lahri were among other celebrity guests at the event.

Celebs who skipped the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

While Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff were not able to attend the Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya. The two shared a video message on social media congratulating everyone on this auspicious and historic day. Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were also invited to the event. However, the Indian cricketer was spotted solo flying to the event. Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri also expressed his sadness about not being able to attend the consecration ceremony. RRR star Jr NTR was also absent from the event, despite being on the guest list. Other stars like Ajay Devgn, Mohanlal, Sunny Deol and Prabhas also did not take part in the inauguration ceremony.