Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Christina Applegate’s Rare Appearance At Emmys Amid Multiple Sclerosis Gets Standing Ovation

Christina Applegate was welcomed with warmth and enthusiasm by her peers at the Emmys stage. The actress gave the host Anthony Anderson a sweet hug.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Christina Applegate
Christina Applegate | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Christina Applegate's Hollywood legacy was honored on TV's biggest night on Monday (January 15), when the Dead To Me actress arrived on stage to present the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award at Emmys 2024. She was met with a standing ovation for her presence at the event amid her battle with multiple sclerosis. After receiving such a warm reception from her peers, Christina became emotional on stage. 

Christina Applegate moved to tears at Emmy Awards 

Christina was welcomed with warmth and enthusiasm by her peers at the Emmys stage. The actress gave the host Anthony Anderson an emotional hug after taking a moment to gather herself. She joked, "You are totally shaming me with disability with standing up," in response to the standing ovation. 

 

Christina made a joke about her body not being "by Ozempic" amid the ongoing applause, saying, "We don't have to applaud every time I do something." Afterwards, Applegate added, "I really don't need him here, he's just really cute," about the man who was with her on stage.

Advertisement

Christina Applegate about filming Dead to Me while battling multiple sclerosis 

Before her Walk of Fame ceremony last year, Applegate stated in an interview with Variety that filming the final season of Dead to Me while battling multiple sclerosis was "hard as you would possibly think it would be." To get to the set, the actress needed to use a wheelchair. She said to the L.A. Times that she had to wait months to watch the show's last season.

Advertisement
Christina Applegate

 

Christina said, “I don’t like seeing myself struggling. Also, I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn’t look like myself, and I didn’t feel like myself. At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was. All the scenes I wasn’t in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time.”

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  5. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement