Christina Applegate's Hollywood legacy was honored on TV's biggest night on Monday (January 15), when the Dead To Me actress arrived on stage to present the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award at Emmys 2024. She was met with a standing ovation for her presence at the event amid her battle with multiple sclerosis. After receiving such a warm reception from her peers, Christina became emotional on stage.

Christina Applegate moved to tears at Emmy Awards

Christina was welcomed with warmth and enthusiasm by her peers at the Emmys stage. The actress gave the host Anthony Anderson an emotional hug after taking a moment to gather herself. She joked, "You are totally shaming me with disability with standing up," in response to the standing ovation.

Christina made a joke about her body not being "by Ozempic" amid the ongoing applause, saying, "We don't have to applaud every time I do something." Afterwards, Applegate added, "I really don't need him here, he's just really cute," about the man who was with her on stage.

Christina Applegate about filming Dead to Me while battling multiple sclerosis

Before her Walk of Fame ceremony last year, Applegate stated in an interview with Variety that filming the final season of Dead to Me while battling multiple sclerosis was "hard as you would possibly think it would be." To get to the set, the actress needed to use a wheelchair. She said to the L.A. Times that she had to wait months to watch the show's last season.

Christina said, “I don’t like seeing myself struggling. Also, I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn’t look like myself, and I didn’t feel like myself. At some point I was able to distance myself from my own ego, and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was. All the scenes I wasn’t in were so much fun to see and experience for the very first time.”