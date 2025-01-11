Coldplay India Tour 2025: BookMyShow Announces Additional Tickets For Mumbai Concert, To Go Live Today

Fans in India are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the British band as they are all geared to perform in two cities- Mumbai and Ahmedabad. The musical concert is part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025. When the tickets went live in India, it compelled them to add extra shows. Now, Coldplay has added more tickets for Mumbai concert.

Coldplay announces more tickets for Mumbai concert?

Due to high demand, BookMyShow took to Instagram to announce additional tickets. They shared a poster and wrote in the caption, “Additional tickets for the Mumbai shows will be released today, 11th January, 4PM IST for Music Of The Spheres World Tour - India. Dates & Venue: 18th, 19th, 21st Jan – DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai…Link in the bio. [Coldplay India, Music Of The Spheres, Live Concert, Concert Vibes, Music Fans, Live Music, Trending, Tickets, BookMyShow, BookMyShow Live ]”.

Fans had mixed reaction to this announcement and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Your employees couldn’t sell the”. Another user wrote, “This is officially Squid Game - Coldplay Edition - Everyone gonna get eliminated trying for these tickets”. “Oooohhh! What happened? Your black market partners couldn’t sell it for 20 lac or what?”, wrote the third user. A social media user wrote, “when will you deliver the tickets for Mumbai's 21st Jan show??”. Coldplay who is busy with their world tour, the British band had gala time with their fans in Abu Dhabi in the concert. They are slated to arrive in India next week.

What do we know about Coldplay’s India tour schedule?

Coldplay will be kicking off its 2025 musical tour in Abu Dhabi in January and would perform in the city for four days. They will then land in India for their five-day concert. The first three concerts will be held in Mumbai's DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 18, 19 and 21.

File photo of Coldplay | Source: IMDb