Advertisement

Actor Colman Domingo has expressed his joy and humility after receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in the film Rustin. Colman Domingo's Oscar nomination marks a historic moment as he becomes only the second openly gay man to be nominated for playing a gay character. The first was Ian McKellen in 1998 for his role in Gods and Monsters.

A file photo of Colman Domingo | Image; Netflix

Colman Domingo reacts to his Oscars 2024 nomination

In an interview with the Associated Press, Colman Domingo revealed the unexpected way he learned about his nomination. While trying to distract himself, he was cleaning his closet when his husband received the news. Domingo's initial reaction was nonchalant until the gravity of the moment sunk in, leading to tears and a shared emotional moment with his husband.

Advertisement

"My husband was watching and literally I picked up (his phone) and saw 'congratulations, Oscar nominee!' And I found out --like that got me good! I don't know, you never know how you're going to react. I literally acted like it didn't happen," Domingo shared.

A file photo of Colman Domingo | Image; IMDb

He further added, "I was like, oh, wow. And I put the phone down. Then I heard and then I hear my name come up my husband's feed, and then he burst into tears. Of course, I start crying because he's crying. That was it was it was a comedy of, errors in some way."

Colamn's Oscar nomination had a broader impact

Colman Domingo emphasised the significance of his Oscar nomination, describing it as seismic not just for himself but for various communities. As an openly gay man and part Afro-Latino, he sees his recognition as a representation of diversity and a milestone for those who share similar identities.

A file photo of Colman Domingo | Image; IMDb

"The idea of getting this nomination is seismic for me. It's truly seismic. And now it's not only for me, it's for Bayard Rustin. It's for people who look like me, who, who, you know, being an openly gay man as well, or being also part Afro-Latino... I'm representing so many groups and people are just like, so happy for me that I exist in this space and I lead the way I do and lead this work and to be acknowledged. It's not only for me, it's for so many communities," Domingo said.

The Best Actor category for this year's Academy Awards was considered highly competitive, with notable names vying for the prestigious honour. Alongside Colman Domingo, the nominees include Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers, Jeffrey Wright for American Fiction, and Bradley Cooper for Maestro.