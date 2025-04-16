Comedian Nate Bargatze Announced As Emmy Awards 2025 Host, Says 'I’m Beyond Excited'

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze will host the 77th Emmy Awards, CBS announced Wednesday. One of the most popular stand-ups currently working, Bargatze will emcee the Sept 14 ceremony at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Bargatze will take over the hosting duties from father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy. Last year’s Emmys, hosted by the father-son Levy duo, reached 6.87 million average viewers, according to Nielsen, up 54% from the previous year. Bargatze will hope to up the stakes with his hosting gig as he brings his signature humour to entertain the guests at the awards night

Before Eugene and Dan Levy, the awards ceremony honouring the best in primetime television was hosted by Anthony Anderson, Kenan Thompson and Cedric the Entertainer.

“Nate is one of the hottest comics in the business with a remarkable and hilarious brand of comedy that deeply resonates with multi-generational audiences around the globe,” said Cris Abrego, chair of the Television Academy.

“It’s a huge honor to be asked to host such an iconic awards show and I’m beyond excited to work with CBS to create a night that can be enjoyed by families around the world,” Bargatze said about coming onboard as the host for the upcoming Emmy Awards.

Bargatze has released three Netflix specials including December’s Your Friend, Nate Bargatze and hosting Saturday Night Live. With more than 1.2 million tickets sold in 2024, according to Pollstar, he was the top-earning comedian of the year.