Inside Thunderbolts Dangerous Stunt That Florence Pugh Did Herself, Actress Says 'My Brain Went Down'

After Captain America Brave New World, Marvel Studios is all set to release their next film Thunderbolts, starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Lewis Pullman and more. The next installment in the MCU will release on May 1 and will crank up the voltage on action sequences.
In an interview with Variety, Florence Pugh, who plays the role of Yelena Belova, revealed how the studio tried to stop her from performing a very dangerous stunt by herself, instead of using a stunt double.
In the Thunderbolts scene, Yelena jumps off the second tallest building in the world, the Merdeka 118 in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. The building stands at 2,722 feet tall. Pugh loves heights and wanted to be the one to jump off. But Marvel honchos insisted that she doesn't.
"I got on all the emails. It was in the script, and then slowly as we got closer and closer to shooting, they said they don't think it's going to happen because it's a crazy insurance ordeal and we're not going to throw me off the second tallest building in the world," Pugh said.
She continued, "We have to do this! We're going to have three women break three different Guinness World Records and we'll do this and this. I had to keep on pushing and then they're like, 'Okay, if you want to fall off the second tallest building, we'll figure it out for you.' I don't mind heights. I quite like them and enjoy them, but that was a whole different ballgame and insane. The mental control I had to do that day was its own superpower."
Pugh added that jumping off the second tallest building in the world required such adrenaline that she fell asleep for three hours after she did the stunt because her "brain went down".
