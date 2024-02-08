Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

Critics Choice Awards 2024: Chelsea Handler Subtly Shades Ex Jo Koy’s Golden Globes Monolouge

Chelsea Handler took the stage on Sunday night and opened the show with a monologue. She started by making jokes about being "microdose Barbie."

Republic Entertainment Desk
Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night (January 14). The event was hosted by comedian and TV show host, Chelsea Handler who wasted almost no time in making fun of her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy's opening monologue from the previous week's Golden Globe Awards. 

Chelsea Handler takes the stage at the Critics Choice Awards

Handler took the stage on Sunday night and opened the show with a monologue. She started off by making jokes about being "microdose Barbie" and praised all the movies and TV series that weren't "shelved for a tax write-off" in 2023.

After discussing how 2023 was a year for women due to the success of Barbie, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift's world tours as well as "Gwyneth Paltrow at the ski trial," she talked about how most of the year's movies were "horny" and her own preference for much older men.

Chelsea Handler at Critics Choice Awards | Image: 

 

Addressing it further, the comic said, “I basically have the same affliction as Leo, but in the opposite direction. I prefer my men old and hot. Men who have been around since the railway was invented."

She continued "Speaking of which, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford are here. Unfortunately, Martin Scorsese isn't here tonight, but that's not gonna stop me from letter everyone in this room I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball." The joke earned a laugh from the audience. Reacting to it the host said, “Thank you for laughing at that, my writers wrote it."

Chelsea Handler throws shade at ex Jo Koy’s Golden Globes monologue

The remark was a well-received jab at Koy’s now-famous outburst during his 2024 Golden Globes monologue, in which he slammed his writers for a failed Barbie "boobies" joke. He said, “Yo, I got the gig 10 days ago, you want a perfect monologue? Yo, shut up. You’re kidding me, right? Slow down. I wrote some of these, and they’re the ones you’re laughing at.”

Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler dated for a year | Image: AP

 

Handler and Koy were lifelong friends before deciding in 2021 to make their relationship romantic. After nearly a year of dating, the former couple called it quits in the summer of 2022.

 

Published January 15th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

