Updated January 15th, 2024 at 09:48 IST
Critics Choice Awards 2024: Oppenheimer Leads Win 8 Wins, Barbie Scores 6, Full List Of Winners
The twin phenomenon that is Barbenheimer ruled supremely in the film categories at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.
The Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night (January 14). The event essentially followed the same pattern of last week’s Golden Globes, where the major TV winners were HBO's Succession, Hulu's The Bear, and Netflix's BEEF. The Bear and BEEF each took home four awards, including Best Comedy Series and Best Limited Series respectively. In contrast, Succession won three accolades, including Best Drama Series.
The twin phenomenon that is Barbenheimer ruled supremely in the film categories. Margot Bobbie starrer scored 6 wins while Cillian Murphy’s film bagged 8 awards.
Full list of winners:
BEST PICTURE
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
BEST ACTOR
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone – Poor Things
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Advertisement
Beef (Netflix)
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO | Max)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Bear (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Oppenheimer
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
BEST SONG
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
BEST COMEDY (non-televised)
Barbie
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (non-televised)
Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (non-televised)
Cord Jefferson – American Fiction
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM (non-televised)
Anatomy of a Fall
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (non-televised)
Oppenheimer
BEST EDITING (non-televised)
Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (non-televised)
Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (non-televised)
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie
BEST COSTUME DESIGN (non-televised)
Jacqueline Durran – Barbie
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP (non-televised)
Barbie
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (non-televised)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST SCORE (non-televised)
Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS (non-televised)
Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers
BEST TALK SHOW (non-televised)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION (non-televised)
Quiz Lady (Hulu)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES (non-televised)
Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES (non-televised)
Lupin (Netflix)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL (non-televised)
John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)
