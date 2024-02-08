Advertisement

The Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night (January 14). The event essentially followed the same pattern of last week’s Golden Globes, where the major TV winners were HBO's Succession, Hulu's The Bear, and Netflix's BEEF. The Bear and BEEF each took home four awards, including Best Comedy Series and Best Limited Series respectively. In contrast, Succession won three accolades, including Best Drama Series.

The twin phenomenon that is Barbenheimer ruled supremely in the film categories. Margot Bobbie starrer scored 6 wins while Cillian Murphy’s film bagged 8 awards.

Full list of winners:

BEST PICTURE

Oppenheimer

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

BEST ACTOR

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

BEST ACTRESS

Emma Stone – Poor Things

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Beef (Netflix)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Bear (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO | Max)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Oppenheimer

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

BEST SONG

I’m Just Ken – Barbie

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Steven Yeun – Beef (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Ali Wong – Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maria Bello – Beef (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

BEST COMEDY (non-televised)

Barbie

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY (non-televised)

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY (non-televised)

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM (non-televised)

Anatomy of a Fall

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS (non-televised)

Oppenheimer

BEST EDITING (non-televised)

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY (non-televised)

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN (non-televised)

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie

BEST COSTUME DESIGN (non-televised)

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP (non-televised)

Barbie

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE (non-televised)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST SCORE (non-televised)

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS (non-televised)

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers

BEST TALK SHOW (non-televised)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION (non-televised)

Quiz Lady (Hulu)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES (non-televised)

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (Netflix)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES (non-televised)

Lupin (Netflix)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL (non-televised)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)