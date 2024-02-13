English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Deepika Padukone Reacts After Joining BAFTA Film Awards 2024 Presenters List

Deepika Padukone was recently reported to be a part of the presenter lineup at BAFTA 2024, which has now been confirmed by the actress.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone | Image:Deepika Padukone/Instagram
Deepika Padukone was recently reported to be a part of the presenter lineup at BAFTA 2024. Hours after the news surfaced on the internet, the actress confirmed the rumours on her Instagram handle. The Kalki star will join the likes of other A-listers stars including Cate Blanchett, Hugh Grant, Idris Elba, and more. 

Deepika Padukone reacts to inclusion in BAFTA Presenters List 

Deepika took to her Instagram handle to share the news about being a presenter at the upcoming BAFTA Awards. The actress shared a screengrab from a news article that mentioned her name as one of the presenters at the event. in the caption, she wrote, “Gratitude.” 

The Rising Star Award will be presented by former winners Emma Mackay and Jack O'Connell. Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Jacob Elordi, Mia McKenna-Bruce, and Sophie Wilde are all in the running this year, as per Variety.

What to look forward to at BAFTAs 2024? 

Hannah Waddingham has also been confirmed to perform a "special cover song" during the ceremony, which will be hosted by former Doctor Who David Tennant. The 77th BAFTA Film Awards ceremony, is set to take place Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall, which serves as the ceremony's venue for the second year in a row after several years at Royal Albert Hall. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play.

Attendees will include 'Saltburn' star Barry Keoghan, Maestro actors Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan, Oppenheimer lead Cillian Murphy, and directors Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan, Celine Song and Yorgos Lanthimos, as per Variety. Last year, Deepika made India proud as she was one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published February 13th, 2024 at 11:01 IST

