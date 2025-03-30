Electrifying Sara Ali Khan Gives The Perfect Start To IPL 2025 Clash Between Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings

Updated March 30th 2025, 20:44 IST
IPL 2025: Sara Ali Khan enthralled the crowd at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati with her dazzling dance performance. Sara grooved to her hit tracks and gave the perfect start to the match between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara ground in the city.
The Atrangi Re actress was dressed in a shimmery crop top and a miniskirt with tassles. She set the stage on fire as the crowd cheered for her. However, her performance was not telecast on TV but was viewed by fans present in the crowd. However, her dazzling photos flooded social media in no time.
For her performance, Sara arrived in a chariot. She waved to the crowd, which welcomed her with applause and cheers. Her electrifying performance with background dancers became the highlight of the night. Sara Ali Khan's hashtag trended alongside Riyan Parag.
Parag, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, during one of his live sessions online, had accidentally revealed his YouTube search history. He had allegedly been looking up "Sara and Ananya hot" on the streaming platform. As Parag was present at the venue where Sara performed, he got trolled for his embarrassing internet search history once again.
At the time, Parag had explained his side in the matter, saying, "I turned to YouTube to play some music, but I wasn’t fully aware of what was going on at the time. When the stream ended, I thought to myself, ‘Oh no, this happened.’ It really blew up, and honestly, I didn’t think it was significant enough to make a public statement. I felt like no one would truly get it.”
Published March 30th 2025, 20:44 IST