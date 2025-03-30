Electrifying Sara Ali Khan Gives The Perfect Start To IPL 2025 Clash Between Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025: Sara Ali Khan enthralled the crowd at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati with her dazzling dance performance. Sara grooved to her hit tracks and gave the perfect start to the match between the Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara ground in the city.

The Atrangi Re actress was dressed in a shimmery crop top and a miniskirt with tassles. She set the stage on fire as the crowd cheered for her. However, her performance was not telecast on TV but was viewed by fans present in the crowd. However, her dazzling photos flooded social media in no time.

Sara Ali Khan performed at baraspara stadium in Guwahati | Image: X

For her performance, Sara arrived in a chariot. She waved to the crowd, which welcomed her with applause and cheers. Her electrifying performance with background dancers became the highlight of the night. Sara Ali Khan's hashtag trended alongside Riyan Parag.

Sara Ali performed before RR vs CSK match in Guwahati | Image: X

Parag, who plays for Rajasthan Royals, during one of his live sessions online, had accidentally revealed his YouTube search history. He had allegedly been looking up "Sara and Ananya hot" on the streaming platform. As Parag was present at the venue where Sara performed, he got trolled for his embarrassing internet search history once again.