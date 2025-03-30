Urfi Javed Appears In Modest Clothing, Hides Faces From Paparazzi In 'Worrying' Video | Watch

Urfi Javed is known for bold avatar and whacky attires. However, she left netizens both confused and worried when she exited the Mumbai airport in plain clothing and was seen covering her face with a hoodie. It appeared as if she had suffered some skin infection or rash on her face, due to which she avoided posing for the paparazzi.

In her latest outing, Urfi was snapped in a plain oversized T-shirt and denim, a clear departure from her out-of-box styling and sartorial picks. What caught the internet's attention, however, was how she covered one half of her face with her hoodie. The social media influencer also walked while keeping her head down. It seemed as if she was trying to hide her face. For many, it was worrying to see the paparazzi's favourite Urfi evade them.

Many pointed out that she might be suffering from a skin infection and was thus staying low-key and avoiding the shutterbugs. "Leave her be," commented a social media user. Another one wrote, "Hope she gets well soon."

Recently, Urfi revealed that she got rid of her chin fillers, 8-9 years after getting them. Urfi had earlier shared some pictures from her under-eye procedure that left her with undesired results. She also revealed how once her lip fillers almost “ruined” her face. She also warned her followers against getting cheaper beauty treatments done.

Urfi featured in the Prime Video reality series Follow Kar Lo Yaar | Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram