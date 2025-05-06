In Pics: Met Gala 2025 Imprinted With Dandyism And Queer Culture, Daffodils Laid Out On Blue Carpet

Met Gala 2025 is all about the history and meaning of Black dandyism and the same was reflected beautifully at the venue - the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme for the Met Gala 2025 is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, an ode to the fashion icon that is the Black dandy.

The venue was all blue with daffodils strewn on the blue carpet, the barricades comprised of the flowers and much more of it hanging from the high ceiling. Parts of the venue had installations covered in flowers with water in them, reflecting the decor above. Needless to say, the Metropolitan Museum of Art was a sight to behold ahead of fashion's biggest night. The 63000 square feet MET Gala carpet has been made in Kerala, India, for the third time.

Met Gala is hosted every year on the first MOnday of May | Image: X

Talking about the significance of the daffodils, a social media user noted, "The carpet of Met Gala is covered in DAFFODILS — flowers deeply rooted in Dandyism and Queer culture. The daffodil is linked to the myth of Narcissus, a youth who fell in love with his own reflection and transformed into the flower."

Met Gala is hosted in New York | Image: X

Daffodils hang from the ceiling at the Met Museum | Image: X

Celebs walk the Met steps and the red carpet to raise funds for charity | Image: X

"This photo from the Met Gala will go into the books of history," commented one. Another one noted, "Wow, they just made it prettier this year." One of the comments read, "Stunning".

Met Museum will hold an exhibit of clothes by Black designers | Image: X

The night began with dancers singing and performing Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.

Lewis Hamilton (R) and Colman Domingo at Met Gala 2025 | Image: X