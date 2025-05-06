In Pics: Met Gala 2025 Imprinted With Dandyism And Queer Culture, Daffodils Laid Out On Blue Carpet

Updated May 6th 2025, 03:01 IST
Met Gala 2025 is all about the history and meaning of Black dandyism and the same was reflected beautifully at the venue - the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme for the Met Gala 2025 is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, an ode to the fashion icon that is the Black dandy.
The venue was all blue with daffodils strewn on the blue carpet, the barricades comprised of the flowers and much more of it hanging from the high ceiling. Parts of the venue had installations covered in flowers with water in them, reflecting the decor above. Needless to say, the Metropolitan Museum of Art was a sight to behold ahead of fashion's biggest night. The 63000 square feet MET Gala carpet has been made in Kerala, India, for the third time.
Also read: MET Gala 2025 LIVE Updates
Talking about the significance of the daffodils, a social media user noted, "The carpet of Met Gala is covered in DAFFODILS — flowers deeply rooted in Dandyism and Queer culture. The daffodil is linked to the myth of Narcissus, a youth who fell in love with his own reflection and transformed into the flower."
"This photo from the Met Gala will go into the books of history," commented one. Another one noted, "Wow, they just made it prettier this year." One of the comments read, "Stunning".
The night began with dancers singing and performing Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.
Co-chairs Lewis Hamilton and Colman Domingo were the first to grace the blue carpet as other celebs lined up to walk the famed Met steps.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 6th 2025, 03:01 IST