Updated January 25th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

Emma Stone Is 'Beyond Grateful' After Winning Oscar Nomination For Best Actress In Poor Things

Emma Stone took a moment to thank her fellow nominees and further described the 11 Oscar nominations for her film Poor Things as a "fantastic dream."

Republic Entertainment Desk
Emma Stone in Poor Things
Emma Stone in Poor Things | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Emma Stone celebrated her Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her film Poor Things with utmost joy, CNN reported. Several Hollywood A-listers sent out their best wishes and congratulatory messages to Emma Stone after she bagged the honour. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced the nominees for the Oscars on Tuesday at an event in Los Angeles.

 

Emma Stone thanks her fellow nominees at Oscars 2024

Emma Stone took a moment to thank her fellow nominees and further described the 11 Oscar nominations for her film Poor Things as a "fantastic dream." "I am beyond grateful to the Academy for including me as both an actress and producer among this group of exceptional nominees and for recognizing our film in so many categories," CNN quoted the actor as saying.

"The team of artists who contributed to 'Poor Things' gave it everything and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence," she added. Poor Things' received the most number of nominations at Oscars this year after the Cillian Murphy and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.

What more do we know about Oscars 2024 nominations?

The nominations for the 2024 Oscars have been revealed. As expected, Christopher Nolan's directorial effort Oppenheimer received the most nominations.The biopic of Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist who created the atomic bomb, has been nominated in 13 categories, including best film, director, and adapted screenplay. Meanwhile, Emma Stone took home 29th Critics Choice Awards in the Best Actor Female category for her performance in Poor Things and she said she is in full blown shock and I that she didn’t have anything that she was going to say because this is "completely crazy."

Published January 25th, 2024 at 10:13 IST

