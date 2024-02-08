Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:12 IST
Emmy Awards 2024: Full List Of Nominees In The Running For Television Academy
From The Last Of Us to Succession, here's the entire list of nominees who are in the running at Emmy Awards 2024, set to air on Tuesday.
- Entertainment
- 6 min read
The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, originally scheduled for September 18, will now take place on January 15 after a four-month delay. The nominations were initially revealed on July 12 of the previous year, but due to strikes involving Hollywood writers and actors, the Emmys were rescheduled.
The prime nominees at the Emmys are…
HBO's final season of Succession has lived up to expectations, leading the nominations with an impressive 14 acting nominations and positioning itself as a strong contender for Outstanding Drama Series, an award it has previously secured twice. In the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong will compete against each other, marking the most actors from the same show ever nominated in this category.
The Outstanding Supporting Actor category sees a similar face-off from Succession, with last year's winner Matthew Macfadyen nominated alongside fellow cast members Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgård. Sarah Snook earns a nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series while J Smith-Cameron is recognized in the Supporting Actress category.
Succession, inclusive of technical categories, garnered a total of 27 nominations. Other HBO projects, The Last of Us and The White Lotus, closely follow with 23 and 24 nominations respectively. In the comedy genre, Ted Lasso leads with the most nominations, receiving a total of 20 nods.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Problem with Jon Stewart
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, Beef
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, Beef
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Murray Bartlett, Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee, Beef
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Young Mazino, Beef
Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome To Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Barry, "wow," Bill Hader
The Bear, "Review," Christopher Storer
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Four Minutes," Amy Sherman-Palladino
The Ms. Pat Show, "Don't Touch My Hair," Mary Lou Belli
Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell," Declan Lowney
Wednesday, "Wednesday's Child Is Full Of Woe," Tim Burton
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
Andor, "Rix Road," Benjamin Caron
Bad Sisters, "The Prick," Dearbhla Walsh
The Last Of Us, "Long, Long Time," Peter Hoar
Succession, "America Decides," Andrij Parekh
Succession, "Connor's Wedding," Mark Mylod
Succession, "Living+," Lorene Scafaria
The White Lotus, "Arrivederci," Mike White
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef, “Figures Of Light,” Lee Sung Jin
Beef, “The Great Fabricator," Jake Schreier
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Bad Meat,” Carl Franklin
Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, “Silenced,” Paris Barclay
Fleishman Is In Trouble, “Me-Time,” Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton
Prey, Dan Trachtenberg
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry, "wow," Bill Hader
The Bear, "System," Christopher Storer
Jury Duty, “Ineffective Assistance,” Mekki Leeper
Only Murders in the Building, "I Know Who Did It," John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, and Rob Turbovsky
The Other Two, “Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play,” Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider
Ted Lasso, "So Long, Farewell," Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, and Jason Sudeikis
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Andor, "One Way Out," Beau Willimon
Bad Sisters, "The Prick," Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, and Brett Baer
Better Call Saul, “Point and Shoot,” Gordon Smith
Better Call Saul, “Saul Gone,” Peter Gould
The Last of Us, “Long, Long Time,” Craig Mazin
Succession, “Connor's Wedding,” Jesse Armstrong
The White Lotus, “Arrivederci,” Mike White
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Beef, "The Birds Don't Sing, They Screech in Pain," Lee Sung Jin
Fire Island, Joel Kim Booster
Fleishman Is in Trouble, "Me-Time," Taffy Brodesser-Akner
Prey, Patrick Aison and Dan Trachtenberg
Swarm, "Stung," Janine Nabers and Donald Glover
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al Yankovic and Eric Appel
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
