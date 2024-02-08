Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Emmy Awards 2024: The Bear, Succession, BEEF Full List Of Winners

Emmy Awards 2024 took place on Monday night in Los Angeles. The event was attended by several celebrities including Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega and more.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayo Edebiri
Ayo Edebiri | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Emmy Awards 2024 took place on Monday night in Los Angeles. The event was attended by several celebrities including Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega and more. The lead was taken by shows like The Bear, Succession and Beef. Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (Beef) were two noteworthy first-time winners. And when Elton John won the Emmy for outstanding variety special for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, he became a member of the EGOT club, meaning he now has an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony. 

Here is the full winners list: 

Advertisement

Best Comedy

“The Bear” (FX)

Advertisement

 

Best Drama

Advertisement

“Succession” (HBO)

 

Best Limited Series

“Beef” (Netflix)

Advertisement

 

Best Actress, Comedy

Advertisement

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

 

Best Actor, Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Advertisement

 

Best Actress, Drama

Advertisement

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

 

Best Actor, Drama

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Advertisement

 

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Advertisement

Ali Wong, “Beef”

 

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Advertisement

 

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Advertisement

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

 

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Advertisement

 

Supporting Actress, Drama

Advertisement

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

 

Supporting Actor, Drama

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Advertisement

 

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Advertisement

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

 

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Advertisement

 

Variety Talk Series

Advertisement

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

 

Scripted Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Advertisement

 

Writing for a Variety Series

Advertisement

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

 

Editors’ Picks

 

How Well Do You Know Paris and Its Literary Landmarks?

 

I Have Covid. Should I Take Paxlovid?

 

How to Watch the 75th Emmy Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Advertisement

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

 

Reality Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

Advertisement

 

Writing for a Comedy Series

Advertisement

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (“System”)

 

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Advertisement

 

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Advertisement

Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)

 

Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (“Review”)

Advertisement

 

Directing for a Drama Series

Advertisement

Mark Mylod, “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding”)

 

Directing for a Limited Series

Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (“Figure of Light”)

Advertisement

 

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Advertisement

“The 1619 Project” (Hulu)

 

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 06:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  3. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement