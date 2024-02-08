Updated January 16th, 2024 at 09:48 IST
Emmy Awards 2024: The Bear, Succession, BEEF Full List Of Winners
Emmy Awards 2024 took place on Monday night in Los Angeles. The event was attended by several celebrities including Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega and more.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Emmy Awards 2024 took place on Monday night in Los Angeles. The event was attended by several celebrities including Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega and more. The lead was taken by shows like The Bear, Succession and Beef. Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (Beef) were two noteworthy first-time winners. And when Elton John won the Emmy for outstanding variety special for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, he became a member of the EGOT club, meaning he now has an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.
Here is the full winners list:
Advertisement
Best Comedy
“The Bear” (FX)
Advertisement
Best Drama
Advertisement
“Succession” (HBO)
Best Limited Series
“Beef” (Netflix)
Advertisement
Best Actress, Comedy
Advertisement
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Best Actor, Comedy
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Advertisement
Best Actress, Drama
Advertisement
Sarah Snook, “Succession”
Best Actor, Drama
Kieran Culkin, “Succession”
Advertisement
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Advertisement
Ali Wong, “Beef”
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Steven Yeun, “Beef”
Advertisement
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Advertisement
Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
Advertisement
Supporting Actress, Drama
Advertisement
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Supporting Actor, Drama
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”
Advertisement
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Advertisement
Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
Advertisement
Variety Talk Series
Advertisement
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)
Scripted Variety Series
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
Advertisement
Writing for a Variety Series
Advertisement
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)
Editors’ Picks
How Well Do You Know Paris and Its Literary Landmarks?
I Have Covid. Should I Take Paxlovid?
How to Watch the 75th Emmy Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Advertisement
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)
Reality Competition Program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)
Advertisement
Writing for a Comedy Series
Advertisement
Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (“System”)
Writing for a Drama Series
Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Advertisement
Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special
Advertisement
Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)
Directing for a Comedy Series
Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (“Review”)
Advertisement
Directing for a Drama Series
Advertisement
Mark Mylod, “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding”)
Directing for a Limited Series
Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (“Figure of Light”)
Advertisement
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Advertisement
“The 1619 Project” (Hulu)
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published January 16th, 2024 at 06:57 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand AssemblyVideos28 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.