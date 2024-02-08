Emmy Awards 2024: The Bear, Succession, BEEF Full List Of Winners

Advertisement

Emmy Awards 2024 took place on Monday night in Los Angeles. The event was attended by several celebrities including Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega and more. The lead was taken by shows like The Bear, Succession and Beef. Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) and Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (Beef) were two noteworthy first-time winners. And when Elton John won the Emmy for outstanding variety special for Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium, he became a member of the EGOT club, meaning he now has an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

Here is the full winners list:

Best Comedy

“The Bear” (FX)

Best Drama

“Succession” (HBO)

Best Limited Series

“Beef” (Netflix)

Best Actress, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Actor, Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Actress, Drama

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Best Actor, Drama

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Supporting Actress, Drama

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Supporting Actor, Drama

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

Scripted Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Writing for a Variety Series

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

Reality Competition Program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (“System”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Jesse Armstrong, “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama Special

Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Christopher Storer, “The Bear” (“Review”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Mark Mylod, “Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding”)

Directing for a Limited Series

Lee Sung Jin, “Beef” (“Figure of Light”)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“The 1619 Project” (Hulu)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple TV+)

