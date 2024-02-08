Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Emmy Awards 2024: Pedro Pascal Playfully Blames Kieran Culkin For His Injured Arm

Pedro Pascal took a moment at the 2024 Emmy Awards to joke about injuring his arm. Before presenting an award, Pedro Pascal said that Kieran Culkan injured him.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Pedro Pascal
A file photo of Pedro Pascal | Image:FanPage/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Pedro Pascal took a moment at the 2024 Emmy Awards to joke about injuring his arm. Since the awards season began earlier this month, The Last of Us actor has been walking the red carpet in an arm sling that matches his appearance, leaving fans on social media wondering what happened. However, Pedro Pascal hilariously got his revenge on Kieran Culkin at the 75th Emmy Awards by joking that his recent shoulder injury was because of the actor.

Pedro Pascal blames Kieran Culkin for his arm injury

Before presenting an award, Pedro Pascal said: “Kieran Culkan beat the sh*t out of me.” The Emmys audience erupted in laughter while the broadcast cut to Culkin in the audience looking stone-faced serious, reports Variety.

Pascal has attended several awards shows in recent weeks wearing a giant sling because of a fall. He assured press at the Golden Globes earlier this month that his injury would be fully healed and the sling would be off by the time The Last of Us Season 2 kicks off filming in February.

Culkin started his fake feud with Pascal at the Golden Globes when he won the prize for best actor in a TV drama thanks to his role on the final season of Succession.

During his acceptance speech, Culkin said: “I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I still remember thinking, I’m never going to be back in this room again.”

Advertisement

“But thanks to ‘Succession,’ I’ve been in here a couple times,” he continued before cracking up the crowd by saying: “Suck it, Pedro!”

Advertisement

About 75th Emmy Awards 2024

The Emmys are also regarded as one of the four major entertainment awards in the United States, alongside the Grammy Awards (for music), the Academy Awards (for movies), and the Tony Awards (for theater). Less than 20 people have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, or Tony, collectively known as the EGOT.

Advertisement

The 75th Emmy Awards is being telecast four months after they were originally scheduled. The Emmys, which were delayed by last year's SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes, will finally have the actors dressed to the nines and ready to walk the red carpet.

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published January 16th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Raashii, Medha, Sobhita Congratulate New Parents Vikrant-Sheetal

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  3. Anand Mahindra Meets ‘Real Celebrities’ Who Inspired 12th Fail

    Entertainment18 minutes ago

  4. Drake's X-rated Video Allegedly Leaks On Social Media

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. Historic UCC Bill Passed in Uttarakhand Assembly

    Videos28 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement