Pedro Pascal took a moment at the 2024 Emmy Awards to joke about injuring his arm. Since the awards season began earlier this month, The Last of Us actor has been walking the red carpet in an arm sling that matches his appearance, leaving fans on social media wondering what happened. However, Pedro Pascal hilariously got his revenge on Kieran Culkin at the 75th Emmy Awards by joking that his recent shoulder injury was because of the actor.

Pedro Pascal blames Kieran Culkin for his arm injury

Before presenting an award, Pedro Pascal said: “Kieran Culkan beat the sh*t out of me.” The Emmys audience erupted in laughter while the broadcast cut to Culkin in the audience looking stone-faced serious, reports Variety.

Pascal has attended several awards shows in recent weeks wearing a giant sling because of a fall. He assured press at the Golden Globes earlier this month that his injury would be fully healed and the sling would be off by the time The Last of Us Season 2 kicks off filming in February.

Culkin started his fake feud with Pascal at the Golden Globes when he won the prize for best actor in a TV drama thanks to his role on the final season of Succession.

During his acceptance speech, Culkin said: “I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago, and when that moment passed, I still remember thinking, I’m never going to be back in this room again.”

“But thanks to ‘Succession,’ I’ve been in here a couple times,” he continued before cracking up the crowd by saying: “Suck it, Pedro!”

About 75th Emmy Awards 2024

The Emmys are also regarded as one of the four major entertainment awards in the United States, alongside the Grammy Awards (for music), the Academy Awards (for movies), and the Tony Awards (for theater). Less than 20 people have won at least one Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, or Tony, collectively known as the EGOT.

The 75th Emmy Awards is being telecast four months after they were originally scheduled. The Emmys, which were delayed by last year's SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strikes, will finally have the actors dressed to the nines and ready to walk the red carpet.

