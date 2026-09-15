Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Widow's Bay, Matthew Rhys, Jean Smart Make History

Emmys 2026 Awards Winners List: The television industry's shows and stars were honoured at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards 2026 on September 14 in Los Angeles. This year, the awards turned out to be remarkable as several milestones were made during the ceremony. Horror comedy Widow’s Bay has become the most awarded comedy season in Emmy history after securing multiple wins at the ceremony. The show closed the ceremony with 14 Emmys, with eight banked at the Creative Arts ceremonies and six more on award night, surpassing the 13 that The Studio won last year for the most Emmys ever collected by a comedy series in a single year.

Another to make history was Matthew Rhys. He has made Emmy history by winning two lead actor awards on the same night, becoming the first actor to achieve the feat in the ceremony’s history. Earlier in the night, he took home the lead actor (limited) for his work in Netflix’s The Beast in Me. Later on, he nabbed the lead comedy actor prize for Apple TV’s “Widow’s Bay.

Check out the complete list of Emmy awardees

Drama categories



· Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt



· Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus



· Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Allison Janney - The Diplomat



· Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ernest Harden Jr. - The Pitt



· Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Shailene Woodley - Paradise.

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Comedy categories



· Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks



· Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root - Widow's Bay



· Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay



· Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Rob Reiner - The Bear



· Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay

Limited or anthology series categories



· Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me



· Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: David Harbour - DTF St. Louis



· Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Linda Cardellini - DTF St Louis



· Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St Louis



· Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St Louis



· Reality, variety and other categories



· Reality Competition Series: The Traitors

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