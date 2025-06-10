Enrique Iglesias To Perform In India After 13 Years, Know How To Book Your Tickets Before Others

Spanish popstar Enrique Iglesias will return to India after over a decade to entertain fans in Mumbai's BKC. However, unlike last time when he performed in three cities - Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru - for now, his concert here is limited to Mumbai. The singer-songwriter, known for hits like Hero, Bailamos and Rhythm Divine among others, will hold a concert on October 30 at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. General ticket sales will begin on June 27 after a two-phase pre-sale, dates for which will be announced soon.

The event is produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live. "Iglesias, celebrated as one of Spain's most prolific musical icons, is expected to deliver an unprecedented nostalgic showcase embracing a career-spanning setlist encompassing both his iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his illustrious three-decade plus career," a press release stated.

It continued, "Iglesias' unparalleled versatility will be on full display as his magnetic stage presence, coupled with his signature bend of pop will ignite the city, enhanced by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals that promises to be an unforgettable, immersive and nostalgic experience for all in attendance."