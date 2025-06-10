Will Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Be The 1st ₹100 Crore Hollywood Grosser In India In 2025?

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection: The Tom Cruise starrer action film has emerged as a bonafide hit at the Indian box office after it hit the big screens here on May 17, six days before its global release. With a good start under its belt, the eighth installment in the franchise has done well commercially worldwide too. However, unlike the last movie in the series, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, it is yet to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India.

MI:8 stands at ₹98.69 crore nett collections here in 24 days since its release. The collections have been declining over the weeks, and in its fourth weekend, it was able to mint just ₹2 crore. With the legacy of the franchise behind it, MI:8 will cross the ₹100 crore mark in the coming days, but its performance pales in comparison to MI:7.

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning released on May 17 | Image: X

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning is the eighth instalment in the action drama franchise. Headlined by Tom Cruise, the actor has confirmed that this is the final chapter of the series, which began in 1996. This has contributed to the cinegoers' excitement of watching the movie on the big screen.