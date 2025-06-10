Will Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Be The 1st ₹100 Crore Hollywood Grosser In India In 2025?

Updated 10 June 2025 at 19:10 IST
Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning Box Office Collection: The Tom Cruise starrer action film has emerged as a bonafide hit at the Indian box office after it hit the big screens here on May 17, six days before its global release. With a good start under its belt, the eighth installment in the franchise has done well commercially worldwide too. However, unlike the last movie in the series, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, it is yet to cross the ₹100 crore mark in India.
MI:8 stands at ₹98.69 crore nett collections here in 24 days since its release. The collections have been declining over the weeks, and in its fourth weekend, it was able to mint just ₹2 crore. With the legacy of the franchise behind it, MI:8 will cross the ₹100 crore mark in the coming days, but its performance pales in comparison to MI:7.
Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning is the eighth instalment in the action drama franchise. Headlined by Tom Cruise, the actor has confirmed that this is the final chapter of the series, which began in 1996. This has contributed to the cinegoers' excitement of watching the movie on the big screen.
Speaking on the sidelines of the film's premiere at Cannes, Tom Cruise confirmed, "It's the final (movie), it's not called final for nothing." However, the actor assured his fans that even if his journey as Ethan Hunt has come to an end, he will continue to entertain them on celluloid. "I will never stop. I will never stop doing action, I will never stop doing drama, comedy films — I’m excited," he said.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 10 June 2025 at 19:10 IST