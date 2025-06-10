Thor 5 To Follow Avengers Secret Wars Saga? Here's What We Know About Chris Hemsworth Starrer

The new chapter in the MCU is unfolding under the Russo Brothers of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame fame. The director duo behind the most commercially successful superhero movies is returning to the fold to make Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, and all eyes are on Robert Downey Jr's return as Dr Doom, alongside many more returning fan favourite characters.

It has been announced by the makers that Chris Hemsworth as Thor is making his return to the MCU with Avengers: Doomsday. New reports have now hinted that Hemsworth may get another standalone movie as the ‘God Of Thunder’, so that his return in the franchise ties up well after the next saga in the Avengers has ended.

There have been four solo Thor movies, the highest for any MCU character. There have been a lot of rumours lately about the future of Hemsworth as Thor, and those rumours got a boost after the actor recently shared a message, thanking fans for supporting Thor over the years. The post from Hesmworth might have made MCU fans nervous, but the latest rumours have strongly suggested that Marvel Studios is moving ahead with Thor 5. According to Scooper Daniel RPK, the 5th instalment of Thor is indeed officially in development and it will be part of the next MCU Saga, post-Avengers: Secret Wars.

Thor has been the center of four standalone movies, the most in MCU so far | Image: X