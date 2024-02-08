Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer wins Best Drama, Barbie loses Best Film to Poor Things

Advertisement

Golden Globes 2024 is currently underway in Beverly Hills, California. The awards are commemorated to celebrate the best in films, television and limited series. The biggest awards of the night were announced and Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer bagged big honours.

Oppenheimer beats Killers Of The Flower Moon to win big

The Christopher Nolan directorial Oppenheimer won its 4th award at the Golden Globes as it bagged the trophy for Best Picture - Drama. Fellow nominees in the category included Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall. The official X handle of the Golden Globes congratulated the team and wrote: “Best Picture - Drama goes to Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes."

Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller film starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project — the World War II undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons. The film, based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, chronicles the career of Oppenheimer, with the story predominantly focusing on his studies, direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II and his eventual fall from grace due to his 1954 security hearing.

Emma Stone starrer Poor Things beats Barbie to win Best Film in Musical, Comedy

Emma Stone starrer Poor Things won the Golden Globe for Best Picture Musical or Comedy. The film beat Barbie, Air, American Fiction, The Holdovers and May December to win the honour. Emma Stone also won the title of Best Actress – musical or comedy at the ongoing Golden Globe Awards.

Poor Things is taking home the award for Best Picture – Musical/Comedy! ✨

Congratulations! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PJ0mYEOtaB — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Margot Robbie starrer Barbie received nine nominations, the highest ever for any film this year. However, the film won only in two categories. Barbie has won the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box-office success. The Warner Bros. film, which was already the highest-grossing domestic and global release of 2023, now has a trophy to prove its domination in theatres, according to Variety. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell also received a Golden Globe for the song What Was I Made For from Barbie.

