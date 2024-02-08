English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 09:00 IST

Golden Globes 2024: Oppenheimer wins Best Drama, Barbie loses Best Film to Poor Things

Golden Globes 2024 concluded with the announcement of Best Film in Drama, Best Film in Musical and Comedy categories. Oppenheimer, Poor Things won respectively.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Golden Globes
Golden Globes | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Golden Globes 2024 is currently underway in Beverly Hills, California. The awards are commemorated to celebrate the best in films, television and limited series. The biggest awards of the night were announced and Cillian Murphy starrer Oppenheimer bagged big honours. 

Oppenheimer beats Killers Of The Flower Moon to win big 

The Christopher Nolan directorial Oppenheimer won its 4th award at the Golden Globes as it bagged the trophy for Best Picture - Drama. Fellow nominees in the category included Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone of Interest and Anatomy of a Fall. The official X handle of the Golden Globes congratulated the team and wrote: “Best Picture - Drama goes to Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes."

A post by Golden Globes official | Image: Golden Globes/X

Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller film starring Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist credited with being the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project — the World War II undertaking that developed the first nuclear weapons. The film, based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, chronicles the career of Oppenheimer, with the story predominantly focusing on his studies, direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II and his eventual fall from grace due to his 1954 security hearing. 

Advertisement

Emma Stone starrer Poor Things beats Barbie to win Best Film in Musical, Comedy 

Emma Stone starrer Poor Things won the Golden Globe for Best Picture Musical or Comedy. The film beat Barbie, Air, American Fiction, The Holdovers and May December to win the honour. Emma Stone also won the title of Best Actress – musical or comedy at the ongoing Golden Globe Awards. 

Advertisement

Margot Robbie starrer Barbie received nine nominations, the highest ever for any film this year. However, the film won only in two categories. Barbie has won the first-ever Golden Globe for cinematic and box-office success. The Warner Bros. film, which was already the highest-grossing domestic and global release of 2023, now has a trophy to prove its domination in theatres, according to Variety. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell also received a Golden Globe for the song What Was I Made For from Barbie.

Advertisement

(With inputs from IANS) 

Advertisement

Published January 8th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

14 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Boeing executive warns of potential changes to 737 production schedule

    Business News13 minutes ago

  2. Working hard on my skills: Prasidh Krishna details on his rehab process

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  3. 24-year-old Dies of Electrocution During Cleaning at Pizza Outlet

    India News18 minutes ago

  4. Bumrah shares cryptic post to fire back at the critics after No 1 feat

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  5. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement