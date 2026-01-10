Golden Globes 2026: When And Where To Watch Glitzy Hollywood Awards Ceremony In India?

The Golden Globes kick off Hollywood’s awards season. This year’s 83rd edition of the show is hosted for the second year by comedian Nikki Glaser. Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B Jordan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Emma Stone and many more Hollywood stars are in the running for a Golden Globe this year. The ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Here's everything you need to know about the awards show, including live streaming time in India.

Who’s hosting the Golden Globes?

Nikki Glaser is the host of the show for the second time in a row. She is known for roasting celebs and her gig will be filled with potshots at fellow Hollywood stars.

Nikki Glaser returns to host Golden Globes for the second time in a row | Image: AP

Who’s presenting at the Golden Globes?

The presenters feature a mix of Hollywood A-listers like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Queen Latifah, Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri, Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, Hailee Steinfeld, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal (Lisa from Blackpink), Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz. Awards will be given across film and TV.

Who’s getting a lifetime achievement award?

Helen Mirren will be honored with the Golden Globes’ Cecil B DeMille Award for a life of work on screen and Sarah Jessica Parker will get the Carol Burnett Award for her career in television.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Helen Mirren will receive special awards at Golden Globes 2026 | Image: X

Where to watch the Golden Globes 2026 in India?

The 83rd Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, January 11, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles.