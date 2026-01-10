Actor Who Plays Gandhi In Freedom At Midnight Taught 'Gandhigiri' In Lage Raho Munna Bhai - Can You Recognise Him?

The second season of historical drama Freedom At Midnight has premiered on SonyLIV. The seven-episode series depicts the tragedies that accompanied the end of colonial rule in India, with a special focus on Partition and its aftermath. Freedom At Midnight season 2 has been earning good reviews on social media, with many praising the cast for embodying real life figures like Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and more.

Gandhi's character is central to the story and the actor essaying the "Father Of The Nation" in Freedom At Midnight has received special mention for immersing himself in the role and picking up nuances of a historical figure. The prosthetics work done on him is brilliant and makes it hard to differentiate the actor from the character.

Chirag Vohra plays Gandhi in Freedom At Midnight | Image: Instagram

Advertisement

Actor Chirag Vohra plays Gandhi in Freedom At Midnight series. He featured in the role in the show's first season too. Interestingly, in Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), which follows Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) adapting Gandhi's lifestyle and his ways, Vohra was preached the path of non-violence in one of the film's tracks.

Years down the line, he has become Gandhi for a popular series. Many said that his "Gandhigiri days" prepped him for this role. The actor lost 15 kg to portray Gandhi in Freedom At Midnight.

Advertisement