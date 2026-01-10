Updated 10 January 2026 at 20:27 IST
Actor Who Plays Gandhi In Freedom At Midnight Taught 'Gandhigiri' In Lage Raho Munna Bhai - Can You Recognise Him?
Gandhi's character is central to the story of Freedom At Midnight and the actor essaying the "Father Of The Nation" has received special mention for immersing himself in the role and picking up nuances of a historical figure.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The second season of historical drama Freedom At Midnight has premiered on SonyLIV. The seven-episode series depicts the tragedies that accompanied the end of colonial rule in India, with a special focus on Partition and its aftermath. Freedom At Midnight season 2 has been earning good reviews on social media, with many praising the cast for embodying real life figures like Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi and more.
Gandhi's character is central to the story and the actor essaying the "Father Of The Nation" in Freedom At Midnight has received special mention for immersing himself in the role and picking up nuances of a historical figure. The prosthetics work done on him is brilliant and makes it hard to differentiate the actor from the character.
Advertisement
Actor Chirag Vohra plays Gandhi in Freedom At Midnight series. He featured in the role in the show's first season too. Interestingly, in Rajkumar Hirani's Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), which follows Munna Bhai (Sanjay Dutt) adapting Gandhi's lifestyle and his ways, Vohra was preached the path of non-violence in one of the film's tracks.
Years down the line, he has become Gandhi for a popular series. Many said that his "Gandhigiri days" prepped him for this role. The actor lost 15 kg to portray Gandhi in Freedom At Midnight.
Advertisement
Chirag is also known for his powerful performance as Bhushan Bhatt in Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. He has also featured as a character actor in popular hits like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Mangal Pandey: The Rising, Tere Bin Laden franchise, Billu and many more.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.