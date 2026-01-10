Not Vijay's Jana Nayagan, This Tamil Film Gets Clearance For Pongal Release

Tamil actor Karthi and the team of Vaa Vaathiyaar have a reason to rejoice. The court has cleared the movie for release on Pongal. The action comedy, which features Karthi in the role of a cop, was delayed due to financial reasons. KE Gnanavel Raja, the founder of Studio Green which has produced Vaa Vaathiyaar, was mired in a legal conflict with a business partner over non-payment of pending dues. The court instructed Raja to clear his financial obligations first and only then could his film release on the big screens.

Vaa Vaathiyaar was planned for a December release, but it got delayed on various occasions. Now, Raja has reportedly cleared his pending dues and the makers can release the film on January 14. Studio Green also shared a poster of the film announcing its new release date, generating excitement among Karthi's fans.

Karthi features in Vaa Vaathiyaar | Image: X

On January 9, Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan was supposed to release. However, the CBFC did not clear the film on time and it got delayed last minute. Rumours soon surfaced that after initial postponement, Jana Nayagan would now release on January 14. However, that is unlikely as censor certification is still pending and the matter is in court. Only Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi released on January 10, that too with various cuts and last minute CBFC clearance. However, this movie has received mixed reviews. Now, another Tamil release is in the mix during Pongal and if Karthi's Vaa Vaathiyaar is good, word of mouth can help it outgross Parasakthi.

Meanwhile, Vaa Vaathiyaar will not be releasing in Telugu as the upcoming Sankranthi slot is filled with new Telugu releases. To obtain screens in Telugu states would be an issue for Studio Green as the release slate is packed.