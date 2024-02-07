Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 06:47 IST

Grammy Awards 2024: Drake Criticises The Recording Academy, Says 'This Show Isn't The Facts'

Drake, who is a five-time Grammy winner, recently mocked the 2024 Grammy Awards. Drake did not attend this year's Grammy Awards but mocked the awards show.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Drake
Drake | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Drake, who is a five-time Grammy winner, recently mocked the 2024 Grammy Awards. The rapper expressed his dissatisfaction with the Grammys and took a dig at them. This is not the first time he criticised Grammy Awards 2024. Back in 2019, Drake in his acceptance speech for Best Rap Song said that the awards show do not represent the true value of music.

Drake mocks Grammy Awards 2024

Drake did not attend this year's Grammy Awards. Instead, he chose to performe elsewhere. However, he took to his Instagram handle to pen a note about Grammy Awards 2024. He wrote, "All you incredible artists remember this show isn’t the facts it’s just the opinion of a group of people who’s name are kept a secret… (literally you can google it). Congrats to anybody winning anything for hip hop but this show doesn’t dictate sh*t in our world." Drake has always mentioned that artists should not measure their success with trophies.

 

Drake was nominated across four categories at this year's Grammys, along with 21 Savage, for their collaboration album Her Loss. It was nominated for Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance, Best Melodic Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song, but it lost all four. Drake has boycotted the Grammys for several years, either refusing to submit his music or withdrawing his nominations. 

 

What more do we know about Grammy Awards 2024?

It is expected that female artists will dominate the major categories of Grammy Awards 2024.

Taylor Swift competes against female nominees for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, including Billie Eilish, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa.

Several artists will perform live during the ceremony, including legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, who will sing live from the Grammy stage for the first time.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's website crashed due to fan excitement over the prospect of a new album announcement. 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 06:47 IST

