The Grammy Awards 2024 are currently taking place in Los Angeles. After a star-studded red carpet, the show opened with a jaw-dropping performance by the pop star Dua Lipa. She performed a medley of her hits including Training Season and Houdini.

Dua Lipa stuns on stage

Dua and about a dozen male dancers opened the show in the middle of the floor among the nominees and other audience members. She climbed an apparatus that looked like part scaffolding, part playground equipment while the men lifted and rolled it. The singer made her way to the stage where a group of female dancers joined the crew and the setup shifted to mirrored disco.

dua lipa performing houdini at the grammys. look at her she’s a popstar pic.twitter.com/yUfSEC6S1c — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 5, 2024

Dua had a gre received nominations for the Barbie soundtrack song Dance the Night in the song of the year and best song written for visual media categories. Earlier in the night, the Barbie soundtrack was awarded best compilation soundtrack for visual media and Billie Eilish bagged the best song written for visual media award for her song What Was I Made For?

Who else is performing?

Other performers of the night included SZA, along with the first-ever Grammy performance from Joni Mitchell. The 80-year-old folk-rock legend’s surprise live show at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival, her first full concert in 20 years, led to a release that was nominated for best folk album.

Grammy winners and current nominees Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo Burna Boy, Luke Combs, and Travis Scott will also be on stage for their performances. Billy Joel, a five-time Grammy Award winner and 23-time nominee, will also perform.

