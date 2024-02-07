Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

Grammy Awards 2024: Miley Cyrus Beats Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo To Bag 1st Ever Win For Flowers

Miley Cyrus won her first-ever Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for her recently released single, Flowers.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Grammy Awards 2024 are currently taking place in Los Angeles and it's already turned out great for Miley Cyrus. The singer won her first-ever Grammy in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for her recently released single, Flowers. She won this award 16 Years after she released her first single. 

Miley Cyrus accepts award from Mariah Carey

Cyrus was presented with the award by Mariah Carey. In a career that goes back to her Hannah Montana childhood, she’s been nominated eight times, but had never won before. She has several more chances tonight, including nominations for record and song of the year.

Miley said from the stage that she “just got stuck in the rain and traffic and thought I was going to miss this moment.” She kept presenter Mariah Carey on the stage for her speech, saying: “I could’ve missed the award, that’s fine, but not Mariah Carey.” Cyrus donned a black shimmery jumpsuit for this historic moment.

Flowers is my butterfly, says Miley Cyrus 

She further mentioned in her speech, “There was a little boy that all he wanted for his birthday was a butterfly. So his parents gave him a butterfly net and he was so excited. He went outside in the sun and started swinging and swinging. But with no luck, he sat down on the ground, he finally let go and he surrendered. He was okay that he was not going to capture this beautiful butterfly”.

“Right when he did is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose,” she added. Carey said "aw" in the background as Cyrus recounted the story before adding, “This song 'Flowers' is my butterfly. Thank you.”

Flowers was the first single from Cyrus' album Endless Summer Vacation. After its release, it spent eight weeks at the top of the U.S. Billboard charts and became the most-streamed song in a single week on Spotify.

(with inputs from ANI)

Published February 5th, 2024 at 07:47 IST

