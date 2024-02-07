Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

Grammy Awards 2024: Nicki Minaj Mistakenly Announced Winner, Deleted Post Sparks Theories

At the 66th Grammys pre-show, the official Grammys Twitter and website declared Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice as winners in the Best Rap Song category.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Nicki Minaj
A file photo of Nicki Minaj | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

At the 66th Grammys pre-show, the official Grammys Twitter and website declared Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice as winners in the Best Rap Song category, only to swiftly delete the announcement. The blunder left fans in a state of celebration and confusion, triggering a wave of speculation on whether it was a mere technical glitch or a deliberate act.

Premature announcement raises eyebrows

As the pre-show unfolded smoothly at LA's Crypto.com Arena, the Academy's premature revelation of Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice's Barbie World as the Best Rap Song winner raised eyebrows. The post was promptly removed, with the clarification that Killer Mike's Scientists & Engineers had actually claimed the coveted prize.

Despite Nicki Minaj's critical acclaim and commercial success, the Grammy Awards have eluded her in major categories. The rapper has received 12 nominations to date but has consistently been overlooked. Notably, in 2022, she voiced frustration over the decision to move her hit song Super Freaky Girl from the rap category to pop, claiming it was a deliberate attempt to reduce her chances of winning awards.

Conspiracy theories emerge

The incident has left fans frustrated and confused, with some speculating whether the glitch was a technical error or a strategic move by the Recording Academy. A segment of internet users has even suggested that the Academy intentionally orchestrated the mistake to playfully taunt Nicki Minaj and highlight her ongoing Grammy drought.

While technical glitches can happen, the premature announcement and subsequent deletion have undeniably stirred frustration and confusion among fans. The incident adds another layer to Nicki Minaj's Grammy narrative, with the rapper seemingly caught in the crossfire of industry decisions and ongoing controversies surrounding the prestigious awards.

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 07:46 IST

