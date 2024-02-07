Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 07:19 IST

Grammy Awards 2024: Rapper Killer Mike Escorted Out Of LA Arena In Handcuffs

Rapper Killer Mike was escorted out of the Grammy Awards by the police on Sunday. He was escorted out of LA Arena despite winning three Grammys.

Republic Entertainment Desk
A file photo of Killer Mike
A file photo of Killer Mike | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Rapper Killer Mike was escorted out of the Grammy Awards by the police on Sunday. He was escorted out of LA Arena despite winning three Grammys during the pre-televised portion of the event. Killer Mike won awards in all the three categories he was nominated in.

Rapper Killer Mike arrested?

Several videos of Killer Mike has been circulating online wherein he can be seen walking out of the venue in handcuffs. After his success at the Grammy Awards 2024, videos of Killer Mike in handcuffs has sparked controversy. Soon after his video surfaced online, netizens began to wonder the circumstances around his alleged arrest. Some have speculated that the incident is staged as a PR stunt. However, the reasons behind Killer Mike's arrest is still unknown.

A social media user, Collin Rugg, wrote, "Rapper Killer Mike gets arrested at the Grammy’s in Los Angeles after winning three awards. Just before getting taken out of the Crypto arena in handcuffs, Killer Mike won Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Killer Mike was heard saying: “Are you serious?” to officers as they escorted him out of the building. It is currently unknown why he was arrested."

In which categories was Killer Mike nominated at the Grammys?

Rapper Killer Mike won in all three categories for which he was nominated including best rap song and best rap performance for his track Scientists & Engineers, and best rap album for Michael, which will be released back in June 2023.

For the unversed, this was Killer Mike's first Grammy Award win since 2003. He won for the first time for his feature on OutKast's The Whole World in the Best Rap Peformance by a duo of group. 
 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 07:19 IST

