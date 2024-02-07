Advertisement

Rapper Killer Mike was escorted out of the Grammy Awards by the police on Sunday. He was escorted out of LA Arena despite winning three Grammys during the pre-televised portion of the event. Killer Mike won awards in all the three categories he was nominated in.

Rapper Killer Mike arrested?

Several videos of Killer Mike has been circulating online wherein he can be seen walking out of the venue in handcuffs. After his success at the Grammy Awards 2024, videos of Killer Mike in handcuffs has sparked controversy. Soon after his video surfaced online, netizens began to wonder the circumstances around his alleged arrest. Some have speculated that the incident is staged as a PR stunt. However, the reasons behind Killer Mike's arrest is still unknown.

Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs after winning best rap song over barbie world. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/DOVHK4bZeP — welp. (@YSLONIKA) February 5, 2024

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

A social media user, Collin Rugg, wrote, "Rapper Killer Mike gets arrested at the Grammy’s in Los Angeles after winning three awards. Just before getting taken out of the Crypto arena in handcuffs, Killer Mike won Best Rap Album, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. Killer Mike was heard saying: “Are you serious?” to officers as they escorted him out of the building. It is currently unknown why he was arrested."

In which categories was Killer Mike nominated at the Grammys?

Rapper Killer Mike won in all three categories for which he was nominated including best rap song and best rap performance for his track Scientists & Engineers, and best rap album for Michael, which will be released back in June 2023.

For the unversed, this was Killer Mike's first Grammy Award win since 2003. He won for the first time for his feature on OutKast's The Whole World in the Best Rap Peformance by a duo of group.

