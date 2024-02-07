Updated February 5th, 2024 at 10:44 IST
Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Bags Album Of The Year, Miley Cyrus Scores 1st Win | Full List
Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year Grammy award for Midnights, while Miley Cyrus bagged the Record of the Year accolade at music's biggest night.
The Grammy Awards 2024 took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night, February 4. The night came to its conclusion with the announcement of Album of the Year winner, which turned out to be Taylor Swift. She won this honour for her last release Midnights. The singer was also awarded in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, taking her total count of Grammy wins to 14.
Another prominent win of the night included Miley Cyrus, who won her first-ever Grammy with Flowers in the Pop Solo Performance category 16 years into her singing career. She was also honoured with the Record of the Year accolade later in the night.
India celebrated a momentous occasion when Shakti—which featured artists such as John McLaughlin, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, and V Selvaganesh—won the coveted Best Global Music Album for This Moment. See the full list of winners here:
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Ghost In The Machine,” SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers (WINNER)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Theron Thomas
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff
Best Pop Solo Performance: Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Best Pop Vocal Album: Midnghts, Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year: Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For from Barbie
Record of The Year: Flowers By Miley Cyrus
Album of the Year: Taylor Swift's Midnight
Best New Artist: Victoria Monet
Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Montgomery: Rounds
Best Classical Compendium: Passion For Bach And Coltrane
Best ClassicalSolo Vocal Album: Walking In The Dark, Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)
Best Classical Instrmental Solo: The American Project, Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)
Best Chamber Music/ Small Ensemble Performance: Rough Magic, Roomful Of Teeth
Best Choral Performance: Saariaho: Reconnaissance (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)
Best Opera Recording: Blanchard: Champion (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Orchestral Performance: Adès: Dante (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning” (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Folsom Prison Blues” (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel)
Best Instrumental Composition: Helena's Theme, John Williams
Best Immersive Audio Album: The Diary Of Alicia Keys (Alicia Keys)
Best Remixed Recording: “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)” (Depeche Mode) (WINNER)
Producer Of The Year, Classical: Elaine Martone
Best Engineered Album, Classical: Contemporary American Composers (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) (WINNER)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: JAGUAR II (Victoria Monét) (WINNER)
Best Historical Album: Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Various Artists) (WINNER)
Best Album Notes: Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Various Artists) (WINNER)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: For The Birds: The Birdsong Project, Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists) (WINNER)
Best Recording Package: Stumpwork, Rottingdean Bazaar & Annie Collinge, art directors (Dry Cleaning) (WINNER)
Best Music Film: Moonage Daydream (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer
How I’m Feeling Now (Lewis Capaldi), Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers (WINNER)
Best Music Video: “I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles), Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura Thomas, video producers (WINNER)
Best Song Written For Visual Media: “What Was I Made For?” [From Barbie The Album], Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television): Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson (WINNER)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Barbie The Album (Various Artists) (WINNER)
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama
Best Comedy Album: What’s In A Name?, Dave Chappelle (WINNER)
Best Children’s Music Album: We Grow Together Preschool Songs, 123 Andrés (WINNER)
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: So She Howls
Best Reggae Album: Colors of Royal
Best Global Music Album: This Moment, Shakti
Best African Music Performance: Water, Tyla
Best Global Music Performance: Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (WINNER)
Best Tropical Latin Album: Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022), Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (WINNER)
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano): GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma (WINNER)
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Vida Cotidiana, Juanes (WINNER – TIE)
De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade (WINNER – TIE)
Best Latin Pop Album: X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno (WINNER)
Best Roots Gospel Album: Echoes Of The South, Blind Boys Of Alabama (WINNER)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Church Clothes 4, Lecrae
Best Gospel Album: All Things New: Live In Orlando, Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “Your Power,” Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Alexandria Dollar, Jordan Dollar, Antonio Gardener, Micheal Girgenti, Lasanna “Ace” Harris, David Hein, Deandre Hunter, Dylan Hyde, Christian Louisana, Patrick Darius Mix Jr., Lecrae Moore, Justin Pelham, Jeffrey Lawrence Shannon, Allen Swoope, songwriters (WINNER)
Best Gospel Performance/Song: “All Things,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter (WINNER)
Best Regional Roots Music Album: New Beginnings, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (WINNER – TIE)
Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (WINNER – TIE)
Best Folk Album: Joni Mitchell At Newport
Best Contemporary Blues Album: Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe
Best Traditional Blues Album: All My Love For You, Bobby Rush
Best Bluegrass Album: City Of Gold
Best Americana Album: Weathervanes
Best American Roots Song: Cast Iron Skillet
Best Americana Performance: Dear Insecurity, Brandy Clark
Best American Roots Performance: Eve Was Black, Allison Russell
Best Country Song: White Horse
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves (WINNER)
Best Country Solo Performance: White Horse, Chris Stapleton
Best Musical Theatre Album: Some Like It Hot
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Bewitched, Laufey
Best Alternative Jazz Album: The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello (WINNER)
Best Latin Jazz Album: El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo (WINNER)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Base Swings The Blues
Best Jazz Instrumental Album: The Winds of Change, Billy Childs
Best Jazz Vocal Album: How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Performance: Tight, Samara Joy
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Best Rap Album: Michael, Killer Mike
Best Rap Song: “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane) (WINNER)
Best Melodic Rap Performance: All My Life, Lil Durk, Featuring J Cole
Best Rap Performance: Scientists & Engineers
Best R&B Album: Jaguar II, Victoria Monet
Best Progressive R&B Album: SOS, SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performacne: Good Morning, PJ Morton, featuring Susan Carol
Best R&B Performance: ICU, Coco Jones
Best Alternative Music Album: The Record, boygenius
Best Alternative Music Performance: This is Why, Paramore
Best Rock Album: This Is Why, Paramore
Best Rock Song: “Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) (WINNER)
Best Metal Performance: 72 Seasons, Metallica
Best Rock Performance: Not Strong Enough, boygenius
Best Dance/ Electronic Music Album: Actual Life 3(January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again..
Best Pop Dance Recording: Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue
Best Dance/ Electronic Recording: Rumble Skrillex, Fred again and Flowdan
