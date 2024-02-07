Advertisement

The Grammy Awards 2024 took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night, February 4. The night came to its conclusion with the announcement of Album of the Year winner, which turned out to be Taylor Swift. She won this honour for her last release Midnights. The singer was also awarded in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, taking her total count of Grammy wins to 14.

Another prominent win of the night included Miley Cyrus, who won her first-ever Grammy with Flowers in the Pop Solo Performance category 16 years into her singing career. She was also honoured with the Record of the Year accolade later in the night.

Advertisement

India celebrated a momentous occasion when Shakti—which featured artists such as John McLaughlin, Ganesh Rajagopalan, Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain, and V Selvaganesh—won the coveted Best Global Music Album for This Moment. See the full list of winners here:

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Ghost In The Machine,” SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers (WINNER)

Advertisement

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical: Theron Thomas

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical: Jack Antonoff

Advertisement

Best Pop Solo Performance: Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Best Pop Vocal Album: Midnghts, Taylor Swift

Advertisement

Song Of The Year: Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For from Barbie

Advertisement

Record of The Year: Flowers By Miley Cyrus

Album of the Year: Taylor Swift's Midnight

Advertisement

Best New Artist: Victoria Monet

Best Contemporary Classical Composition: Montgomery: Rounds

Best Classical Compendium: Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Advertisement

Best ClassicalSolo Vocal Album: Walking In The Dark, Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra)

Best Classical Instrmental Solo: The American Project, Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra)

Advertisement

Best Chamber Music/ Small Ensemble Performance: Rough Magic, Roomful Of Teeth

Best Choral Performance: Saariaho: Reconnaissance (Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir)

Advertisement

Best Opera Recording: Blanchard: Champion (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Orchestral Performance: Adès: Dante (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Advertisement

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning” (säje Featuring Jacob Collier)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: Folsom Prison Blues” (The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel)

Advertisement

Best Instrumental Composition: Helena's Theme, John Williams

Best Immersive Audio Album: The Diary Of Alicia Keys (Alicia Keys)

Advertisement

Best Remixed Recording: “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)” (Depeche Mode) (WINNER)

Producer Of The Year, Classical: Elaine Martone

Advertisement

Best Engineered Album, Classical: Contemporary American Composers (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) (WINNER)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical: JAGUAR II (Victoria Monét) (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best Historical Album: Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Various Artists) (WINNER)

Best Album Notes: Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Various Artists) (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package: For The Birds: The Birdsong Project, Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists) (WINNER)

Best Recording Package: Stumpwork, Rottingdean Bazaar & Annie Collinge, art directors (Dry Cleaning) (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best Music Film: Moonage Daydream (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer

How I’m Feeling Now (Lewis Capaldi), Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis & Alice Rhodes, video producers (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best Music Video: “I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles), Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin & Laura Thomas, video producers (WINNER)

Best Song Written For Visual Media: “What Was I Made For?” [From Barbie The Album], Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media: Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television): Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media: Barbie The Album (Various Artists) (WINNER)

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording: The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama

Advertisement

Best Comedy Album: What’s In A Name?, Dave Chappelle (WINNER)

Best Children’s Music Album: We Grow Together Preschool Songs, 123 Andrés (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album: So She Howls

Best Reggae Album: Colors of Royal

Advertisement

Best Global Music Album: This Moment, Shakti

Best African Music Performance: Water, Tyla

Advertisement

Best Global Music Performance: Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia (WINNER)

Best Tropical Latin Album: Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022), Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano): GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma (WINNER)

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: Vida Cotidiana, Juanes (WINNER – TIE)

Advertisement

De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade (WINNER – TIE)

Best Latin Pop Album: X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best Roots Gospel Album: Echoes Of The South, Blind Boys Of Alabama (WINNER)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album: Church Clothes 4, Lecrae

Advertisement

Best Gospel Album: All Things New: Live In Orlando, Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “Your Power,” Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard; Alexandria Dollar, Jordan Dollar, Antonio Gardener, Micheal Girgenti, Lasanna “Ace” Harris, David Hein, Deandre Hunter, Dylan Hyde, Christian Louisana, Patrick Darius Mix Jr., Lecrae Moore, Justin Pelham, Jeffrey Lawrence Shannon, Allen Swoope, songwriters (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “All Things,” Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter (WINNER)

Best Regional Roots Music Album: New Beginnings, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band (WINNER – TIE)

Advertisement

Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (WINNER – TIE)

Best Folk Album: Joni Mitchell At Newport

Advertisement

Best Contemporary Blues Album: Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe

Best Traditional Blues Album: All My Love For You, Bobby Rush

Advertisement

Best Bluegrass Album: City Of Gold

Best Americana Album: Weathervanes

Advertisement

Best American Roots Song: Cast Iron Skillet

Best Americana Performance: Dear Insecurity, Brandy Clark

Advertisement

Best American Roots Performance: Eve Was Black, Allison Russell

Best Country Song: White Horse

Advertisement

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: “I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves (WINNER)

Best Country Solo Performance: White Horse, Chris Stapleton

Advertisement

Best Musical Theatre Album: Some Like It Hot

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album: Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Advertisement

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Bewitched, Laufey

Best Alternative Jazz Album: The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best Latin Jazz Album: El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo (WINNER)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album: Base Swings The Blues

Advertisement

Best Jazz Instrumental Album: The Winds of Change, Billy Childs

Best Jazz Vocal Album: How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis

Advertisement

Best Jazz Performance: Tight, Samara Joy

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album: Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Advertisement

Best Rap Album: Michael, Killer Mike

Best Rap Song: “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future And Eryn Allen Kane) (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best Melodic Rap Performance: All My Life, Lil Durk, Featuring J Cole

Best Rap Performance: Scientists & Engineers

Advertisement

Best R&B Album: Jaguar II, Victoria Monet

Best Progressive R&B Album: SOS, SZA

Advertisement

Best Traditional R&B Performacne: Good Morning, PJ Morton, featuring Susan Carol

Best R&B Performance: ICU, Coco Jones

Advertisement

Best Alternative Music Album: The Record, boygenius

Best Alternative Music Performance: This is Why, Paramore

Advertisement

Best Rock Album: This Is Why, Paramore

Best Rock Song: “Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) (WINNER)

Advertisement

Best Metal Performance: 72 Seasons, Metallica

Best Rock Performance: Not Strong Enough, boygenius

Advertisement

Best Dance/ Electronic Music Album: Actual Life 3(January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again..

Best Pop Dance Recording: Padam Padam, Kylie Minogue

Advertisement

Best Dance/ Electronic Recording: Rumble Skrillex, Fred again and Flowdan