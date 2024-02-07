Advertisement

Update: The winners of the 66th Grammy Awards were announced on Monday at the Crpto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy handed out trophies in as many as 80 categories early on, including the Best Global Music Performance in which Abundance In Millets featuring PM Narendra Modi was nominated. However, the song lost in the category to Pashto by Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia.

Zakir Hussain's collab song beats another Indian track

As the Grammys night wrapped up, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain emerged as a four-time Grammy winner and a seven-time Grammy nominee. He bagged his first ever win at the 51st awards ceremony in the Best Contemporary World Music Album category for Global Drum Project.

At the 66th Grammys on Monday, Hussain, who collaborated with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia, a virtuoso flute player, in Pashto, bagged his second award in Best Global Music Performance category. Other competitors in the category were Shadow Forces — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily, Alone — Burna Boy, Feel — Davido, Milagro y Disastre — Silvana Estrada, Abundance in Millets — Falu & Gaurav Shah (feat PM Narendra Modi) and Todo Colores — Ibrahim Maalouf feat. Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas.

Advertisement

Zakir Hussain wins big at Grammys

The night turned out to be a historic for Zakir Hussain as his collaborations won in two more categories at the 66th Grammy Awards. Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia's As We Speak won in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category. The third win of the night for Hussain's work came in the form of his fusion band Shakti winning in the Best Global Music Album category for This Moment. Band members include John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist).

Advertisement