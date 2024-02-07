Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 09:55 IST

Grammy Awards 2024: Zakir Hussain Wins Grammy In Best Global Music Performance Category

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain is now a four-time Grammy winner with seven nominations. This year, he won the award in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Zakir Hussain
Zakir Hussain | Image:Instagram/Zakir Hussain fanpage
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Update: The winners of the 66th Grammy Awards were announced on Monday at the Crpto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy handed out trophies in as many as 80 categories early on, including the Best Global Music Performance in which Abundance In Millets featuring PM Narendra Modi was nominated. However, the song lost in the category to Pashto by Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain featuring Rakesh Chaurasia.

Zakir Hussain's collab song beats another Indian track

As the Grammys night wrapped up, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain emerged as a four-time Grammy winner and a seven-time Grammy nominee. He bagged his first ever win at the 51st awards ceremony in the Best Contemporary World Music Album category for Global Drum Project. 

At the 66th Grammys on Monday, Hussain, who collaborated with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia, a virtuoso flute player, in Pashto, bagged his second award in Best Global Music Performance category. Other competitors in the category were Shadow Forces — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily, Alone — Burna Boy, Feel — Davido, Milagro y Disastre — Silvana Estrada, Abundance in Millets — Falu & Gaurav Shah (feat PM Narendra Modi) and Todo Colores — Ibrahim Maalouf feat. Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas.

Advertisement

Zakir Hussain wins big at Grammys 

The night turned out to be a historic for Zakir Hussain as his collaborations won in two more categories at the 66th Grammy Awards. Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer featuring Rakesh Chaurasia's As We Speak won in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category. The third win of the night for Hussain's work came in the form of his fusion band Shakti winning in the Best Global Music Album category for This Moment. Band members include John McLaughlin (guitar, guitar synth), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Shankar Mahadevan (vocalist), V Selvaganesh (percussionist), and Ganesh Rajagopalan (violinist). 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 5th, 2024 at 07:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

6 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

6 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

6 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

6 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

9 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

12 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

12 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

12 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

12 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

15 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

15 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

15 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

18 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

18 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India Inks $225M Artillery Ammo Deal with Nadrah for Saudi Arabia

    Defence2 hours ago

  2. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Stories2 hours ago

  3. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videos2 hours ago

  4. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India News3 hours ago

  5. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries3 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement