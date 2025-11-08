Grammy Awards 2026: Taylor Swift's New Album Life Of A Showgirl Finds No Nomination, Here's Why

The 2026 Grammy Award nominations were announced on November 7, with Kendrick Lamar leading as a top contender. However, despite releasing a new album, The Life of A Showgirl, Taylor Swift did not find a mention in the Grammy nominations, raising many eyebrows. However, this is not a lost opportunity for the singer-songwriter. Her album simply came after the Grammy 2026 cut-off period, making her ineligible for nominations this year. However, Swifties hope to see the Lover hitmaker grab the Grammy for her latest album in 2027.

What was the Grammy 2026 cutoff?

Taylor Swift's The Life Of A Showgirl was released in October | Image: X

As per the official notification, only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2024, through Aug. 30, 2025, were eligible for Grammy nominations this year. The final round of Grammy voting, which determines its winners, will take place Dec. 12 through Jan. 5. Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl was released on October 3, 2025, shortly after she engaged with Travis Kelce. All 12 tracks of Swift's latest album have been received well by her fans. While some argued that the tracks are not the artist's best work, others gave the album a hearty reception.

How many Grammy awards has Taylor Swift won already?

Taylor Swift has been nominated for the Grammy Awards 58 times and has won 14 times | Image: X



Taylor Swift is one of the most awarded artists in the world. The singer and songwriter holds a record for winning the most number of Grammy Awards in the ‘Best Album of the Year’ category. Nominated 58 times over the years, Taylor has won the Grammy trophy 14 times. She has won the recognitions for Fearless, White Horse, Mean, Safe & Sound, 1989, Bad Blood, Folklore, All Too Well: The Short Film, Midnights.



Grammy 2026 key nominations

Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammy Award nominations by being in the running for nine trophies. Record, song and album of the year — marking the third time he’s had simultaneous nominations in those big categories — as well as pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song and rap album. He’s also nominated twice in the rap performance category.

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow Lamar with seven nominations each. Lady Gaga is up for song, record and album of the year — her first time receiving nominations in all three categories simultaneously. She could also score potential wins in the pop solo performance, pop vocal album, dance pop recording and traditional pop vocal album categories.



In addition to Lady Gaga’s Mayhem and Lamar’s GNX, the album of the year category is rounded out by Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend, Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Justin Bieber’s Swag, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice’s Let God Sort Em Out, Leon Thomas’ Mutt and Tyler, the Creator’s Chromakopia.

The record of the year category is made up of Bad Bunny’s DtMF, Carpenter’s Manchild, Doechii’s Anxiety, Billie Eilish’s Wildflower, Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, Lamar and SZA’s luther, Chappell Roan’s The Subway and Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT.



Also Read: Grammys 2026 Nominations Out, Kendrick Lamar In Lead | See Full List