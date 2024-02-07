Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Grammy Awards Host Trevor Noah Hits Back At Taylor Swift Haters In Opening Monologue

Trevor Noah kicked off the 2024 Grammys with his signature wit and charm, marking his fourth consecutive year as the host of the prestigious event.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Trevor Noah kicked off the 2024 Grammys with his signature wit and charm, marking his fourth consecutive year as the host of music's most prestigious event. During his opening monologue, Noah took a moment to acknowledge the talented musicians present, whether nominated or not. He talked about their role in crafting the soundtracks of our lives, setting a positive and appreciative tone for the evening.

Trevor Noah's monologue gets interrupted

Trevor Noah opened the Grammys with a monologue about all of the celebrities in attendance including Taylor Swift and Meryl Streep. Early in his monologue, Noah pointed at Mark Ronson, saying, “His mother-in-law is going to be sitting right there. Do you know who she is? Meryl Streep! One of the greatest Meryl Streeps of all time! She is going to be in this chair. I can’t believe Meryl Streep is here. I really can’t believe it!”

At that point, she appeared behind him, walking to her seat, reports Variety.

“What? You thought I was lying?” he continued.

“You don’t have to apologise to me, Meryl Streep! Do you know what that means? This Grammys is gonna win an Oscar. I don’t know how, but we just did it. I’d like to thank both academies!”

Trevor Noah makes jokes on Taylor during opening monologue

Moments later, Taylor Swift entered with her entourage including Jack Antonoff prompting Noah to improvise again.

“I say the names, and they pop out,” he said.

“Taylor Swift, everybody! Jack Antonoff, everybody! I’m going to say the people and then they will walk in. As Taylor Swift moves around the room, the local economy around her improves. Look at that. Lionel Richie? Now Lionel Wealthy!”

“By the way, I think it’s so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift,” Noah continued.

“Like she’s controlling the cameras at the games? Let her live. In fact, on behalf of Taylor, I’m going to give her a break. Every time Taylor Swift is mentioned, I’m going to cut to someone who played football. That’s what I will do.”

Noah then riffed when the camera cut to ex-pro football player Terry Crews.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published February 5th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

