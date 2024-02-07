Advertisement

Trevor Noah kicked off the 2024 Grammys with his signature wit and charm, marking his fourth consecutive year as the host of music's most prestigious event. During his opening monologue, Noah took a moment to acknowledge the talented musicians present, whether nominated or not. He talked about their role in crafting the soundtracks of our lives, setting a positive and appreciative tone for the evening.

Trevor Noah's monologue gets interrupted

Trevor Noah opened the Grammys with a monologue about all of the celebrities in attendance including Taylor Swift and Meryl Streep. Early in his monologue, Noah pointed at Mark Ronson, saying, “His mother-in-law is going to be sitting right there. Do you know who she is? Meryl Streep! One of the greatest Meryl Streeps of all time! She is going to be in this chair. I can’t believe Meryl Streep is here. I really can’t believe it!”

The one and only Meryl Streep arriving fashionably late to the #GRAMMYs right as host Trevor Noah was talking about her. #MerylStreep pic.twitter.com/z8gHERqBL8 — 𝙲𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚖𝚊 𝙱𝚞𝚛𝚜𝚝 (@CinemaBurst) February 5, 2024

At that point, she appeared behind him, walking to her seat, reports Variety.

“What? You thought I was lying?” he continued.

“You don’t have to apologise to me, Meryl Streep! Do you know what that means? This Grammys is gonna win an Oscar. I don’t know how, but we just did it. I’d like to thank both academies!”

Trevor Noah on Doja Cat’s “Scarlet” tonight at the #GRAMMYs



“One of the BEST pieces of work that has ever been put out…” pic.twitter.com/q0ViVbwge5 — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) February 5, 2024

Trevor Noah makes jokes on Taylor during opening monologue

Moments later, Taylor Swift entered with her entourage including Jack Antonoff prompting Noah to improvise again.

“I say the names, and they pop out,” he said.

trevor noah is so real for poking fun at taylor boosting economies😭 pic.twitter.com/jdyPV6Tcmi — Ron (@midnightstrack2) February 5, 2024

“Taylor Swift, everybody! Jack Antonoff, everybody! I’m going to say the people and then they will walk in. As Taylor Swift moves around the room, the local economy around her improves. Look at that. Lionel Richie? Now Lionel Wealthy!”

“By the way, I think it’s so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift,” Noah continued.

“Like she’s controlling the cameras at the games? Let her live. In fact, on behalf of Taylor, I’m going to give her a break. Every time Taylor Swift is mentioned, I’m going to cut to someone who played football. That’s what I will do.”

Noah then riffed when the camera cut to ex-pro football player Terry Crews.

(With inputs from IANS)