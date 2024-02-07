English
Updated February 5th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

Grammy Nominated Producer DJ Marshmello Gears Up For India Tour, See Details

Grammy-nominated producer and DJ, Marshmello, is all set to commence his India tour. This will also his first time in the country during the festival of Holi.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Marshmello
Marshmello | Image:marshmello/Instagram
Grammy nominated music producer and DJ Marshmello, is all set for his next India tour. Marshmello's first visit to India, for the purpose of performing, was back in 2016 for his Ritual Tour. He will now soon be returning to the country with the same intention, that too, right in the middle of a major festival.

Marshmello gears up for India tour


Marshmello will be taking the stage to perform for his Indian fans, come March 2024. The music producer and DJ upcoming trip to the country comes as part of the Sunburn Holi Tour. The first stop on his roster is Bengaluru on March 22. This will be followed by New Delhi on March 23. Mumbai comes next, with the date set for March 24. Marshmello's India tour will conclude on March 25 at Pune.

Addressing his return to the country, Marshmello in a statement, as per an ANI report, said, "I'm excited to be returning once again to India and this time for the special festival of Holi. The energy and passion of the Indian audience is something that holds a very special and I can't wait to be back."

This will be Marshmello's first time performing in the country during Holi


Though Marshmello has performed a few times prior in India, his upcoming March 2024 tour will be marking his first time performing in the country during the much-celebrated festival of Holi. As per Sunburn CEO Karan Singh, Marshmello's presence in the country during Holi will effectively unite his global appeal with the colourful spirit of the country.

Singh, as per an ANI report, said, "Sunburn is excited to bring Marshmello back to India for yet another amazing tour and his first ever Holi tour. Marshmello's music transcends boundaries, and we are proud to present an experience that merges his global appeal with the vibrant spirit of Holi. As we continue to push the boundaries of live entertainment, this tour promises to be a celebration of music, unity and the rich cultural tapestry of India. We invite fans to join us for an incredible journey of colours and beats." 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 15:51 IST

