Advertisement

The first acts for the Grammy Awards next month were revealed on Tuesday (January 16). The list included three past winners of Best New Artist, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eillish and Dua Lipa. Sisters in Barbie-hood Billie and Dua, nominated for their songs in the movie, will perform at the Grammy stage. Olivia, with her six nominations, will perform songs from her sophomore album, Guts.

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa’s Grammy nominations

This year, Billie is nominated for six Grammy Awards. She won best original song at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards for What Was I Made For? from Barbie.

What Was I Made For? has been nominated for five awards, including best pop solo performance, best song written for visual media, song of the year, record of the year, and best music video. She's also nominated for best pop duo/group performance for the song Never Felt So Alone, which she and Labrinth sang for the HBO teen drama series Euphoria.

Advertisement

In addition, Dua is receiving praise for Dance The Night, a song from the Barbie soundtrack that was nominated for song of the year and best song written for visual media. Olivia, on the other hand, has been nominated for six Grammy Awards this year, including album of the year, best pop vocal album (Guts), best pop solo performance (Vampire), best rock song (Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl), record of the year (Vampire), song of the year (Vampire).

Advertisement

Trevor Noah to host Grammys 2024

Trevor Noah, who is nominated for best comedy album, will host the ceremony for the fourth year in a row. The 39-year-old comedian declared himself "excited" to have received the honor.

Advertisement

Trevor Noah will host the upcoming Grammys ceremony

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network on February 4 from Los Angeles from 8:00 to 11:30 p.m. ET/5:00 to 8:30 p.m. PT. Also available onParamount+ for live and on-demand streaming

Advertisement