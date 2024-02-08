Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Grammys 2024: Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa Announced As Performers

This year, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are nominated for six Grammy Awards apiece. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa is up for two awards in different categories.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Billie, Dua, Olivia
Billie, Dua, Olivia | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The first acts for the Grammy Awards next month were revealed on Tuesday (January 16). The list included three past winners of Best New Artist, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eillish and Dua Lipa. Sisters in Barbie-hood Billie and Dua, nominated for their songs in the movie, will perform at the Grammy stage. Olivia, with her six nominations, will perform songs from her sophomore album, Guts

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa’s Grammy nominations 

This year, Billie is nominated for six Grammy Awards. She won best original song at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards for What Was I Made For? from Barbie. 

What Was I Made For? has been nominated for five awards, including best pop solo performance, best song written for visual media, song of the year, record of the year, and best music video. She's also nominated for best pop duo/group performance for the song Never Felt So Alone, which she and Labrinth sang for the HBO teen drama series Euphoria.

In addition, Dua is receiving praise for Dance The Night, a song from the Barbie soundtrack that was nominated for song of the year and best song written for visual media. Olivia, on the other hand, has been nominated for six Grammy Awards this year, including album of the year, best pop vocal album (Guts), best pop solo performance (Vampire), best rock song (Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl), record of the year (Vampire), song of the year (Vampire).

Trevor Noah to host Grammys 2024 

Trevor Noah, who is nominated for best comedy album, will host the ceremony for the fourth year in a row. The 39-year-old comedian declared himself "excited" to have received the honor. 

Trevor Noah will host the upcoming Grammys ceremony 

 

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network on February 4 from Los Angeles from 8:00 to 11:30 p.m. ET/5:00 to 8:30 p.m. PT. Also available onParamount+ for live and on-demand streaming

Published January 16th, 2024 at 15:05 IST

