Grammy Awards were handed over to winners at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles on February 4 EST. The who’s who of the Hollywood music industry attended the event. Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrig and Ed Sheeran were some of the early arrivers on the red carpet. Notably, Taylor Swift made head turns with her stunning ensemble as she walked the red carpet.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift was one of the most anticipated celebrities at the event tonight. The Lover hitmaker and Grammy nominee arrived in a classic never-go-wrong white strapless gown with black sleeves. What caught the social media users was the singer's necklace which represented a clock that struck Midnight, which is her album.

Olivia Rodrigo

Driver's License singer Olivia Rodrigo stunned in a studded white gown. She donned a vintage Versace.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish walked the red carpet wearing a Chrome Hearts x Barbie jacket over Willy Chavarria separates.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus wore one of the most talked about outfits of the night. She donned a Maison Margiela outfit to lift her first Grammy for the song Flowers.

Ed Sheeran

Doja Cat

Doja Cat walked the red carpet in a Dilara Findikoglu outfit.



All-Female show at Grammys 2024

It is expected that female artists will dominate the major categories of Grammy Awards 2024. Taylor Swift competes against female nominees for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year, including Billie Eilish, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, and Dua Lipa. Several artists will perform live during the ceremony, including legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, who will sing live from the Grammy stage for the first time.

SZA has nine nominations and is one of several artists who have the potential to break music industry records this weekend. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's website crashed due to fan excitement over the prospect of a new album announcement.