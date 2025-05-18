Guns N’ Roses Brings The House Down For Mumbaikars With Power-Packed Set List Of Their Biggest Hits, Videos Go Viral

American rock and roll band Guns N’ Roses performed in Mumbai for a packed crowd on May 17. One of the first concerts after Operation Sindoor and Indo-Pak tensions, the Guns N’ Roses played their greatest hits to a jam-packed stadium at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai.

Guns N’ Roses performed continuously for over 3 hours and belted out over two dozen songs, including classics such as Sweet Child O' Mine, Welcome to the Jungle, It’s So Easy, Pretty Tied Up, Yesterday, November Rain and Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door. Videos have been doing the rounds on social media in which the crowd braved the city's heat and humidity to cheer for their favourite rock band and sing along with them.

Guns N’ Roses performed in Mumbai on May 17 | Image: X

"Absolute madness tonight at Guns n Roses Mumbai! So so sooooo happy I did this (sic)," commented one sharing photos and videos from the jam. Another one wrote, "Hats off the energy levels of Slash, Axl Rose! Issac Carpenter you stole the show (sic)." One comment read, "Head Banging & singing along with an ocean of people! Truly divine (sic)."

The crowd turned up in Guns N’ Roses T-shirts as they let loose and enjoyed the vibe to the fullest. Axl Rose, lead guitarist Slash, bassist Duff McKagan, guitarist Richard Fortus, rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin, drummer Isaac Carpenter and keyboardists Dizzy Reed and Melissa Reese—took on the stage. Towards the end, Slash took off his jacket and ring and threw them in the audience bay, something for lucky fans to remember him by. Some fans also got the chance to click photos with the band members backstage.