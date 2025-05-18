Yamadonga Re-Release: Jr NTR Fans Turn Euphoric In Cinema Halls, Lavish Currency Notes On Screens | Viral Videos

Jr NTR's fans are gearing up for his birthday on May 20. The much-awaited teaser of the RRR star's upcoming film War 2, billed as his Bollywood debut, will be released ahead of its theatrical debut on Independence Day 2025. There are also reports floating that Jr NTR's War 2 character will also get his own storyline and the actor will be the face of new YRF Spyverse projects after he is introduced in the Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani starrer.

Yamadonga will run in cinema halls in 4K on May 18, 19 and 20 | Image: X

Amid these exciting updates, Jr NTR's birthday celebrations have already begun. His hit film Yamadonga (2007), directed by SS Rajamouli, has re-released in cinema halls on May 18. Yamadonga has undergone a stunning restoration scanned in 8K and compressed to 4K. The grand visuals deliver a breathtaking viewing experience, and the fan turnout has been spectacular. According to some trade experts, with its limited re-release, Yamadonga still managed to collect close to ₹38 lakh in ticket pre-sales.

Videos from the movie screening in Hyderabad have gone viral. A clip showed a fan of Jr NTR dressed like him in the movie turning up for the Yamadonga re-release screening. Many, including Jr NTR's female fans, danced to the film's peppy tracks.

In other instances, viewers were seen lavishing currency notes on the big screen as the movie played and crucial scenes queued up. Safe to say that Yamadonga re-release has turned festive for Jr NTR fans.