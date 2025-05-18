Love Is The Answer: Sonu Kakkar Reacts After Celebrating With Siblings Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar Weeks After Public Fallout

Sonu Kakkar made headlines in mid-April for announcing a public fallout with her siblings, Tony and Neha Kakkar. The singer trio hit out at each other on social media, putting their family rift in the limelight. Weeks after this, the siblings came together to celebrate the wedding anniversary of their parents on Sunday. In a now-viral photo, the singers could be seen posing together hinting at resolution among them.

Sonu Kakkar's note goes viral

On May 18, Sonu Kakkar took to her Instagram stories to share a note on her reunion with family. Without mentioning anything, she simply wrote, “Love is the Answer!”. Her optimistic message comes a day after her sister Neha Kakkar shared a photo with her sister and the family.



A screengrab of Sonu Kakkar's post | Image: Instagram

On May 17, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram account to share a photo from her parents' wedding anniversary celebration. What caught the attention of the social media users was the presence of Sonu Kakkar in the pictures. Neha's husband Rohanpreet also joined the celebration. Social media users took to the comment section of the post to share endearing messages for the family. Several users pointed out that they were happy to see the siblings together and put their differences behind them.



What did Sonu Kakkar say about her siblings?

Sonu Kakkar's post on X