How To Book Lucky Ali Concert Tickets In India? Know Dates, Venues, Prices And More

Singer Lucky Ali has a musical tour lined up this winter. The O Sanam hitmaker is all set to kick-start his India tour from Delhi on November 2. He will also perform in Kolkata (November 22), Bengaluru (December 6), Hyderabad (December 13), and Ahmedabad (December 30). The tour will be held under the banner Re: Sound by Jet ALive.

Tickets for Delhi (Nov 2), Kolkata (Nov 22), Bengaluru (Dec 6), Hyderabad (Dec 13) and Ahmedabad (Dec 20) are now live and can be booked on the ticketing platform BookMyShow. The tickets range from ₹1200 to ₹48,000. They are also priced at ₹2000-₹5000. In venues at Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, the cheapest tickets are currently selling for ₹999. The show will be 2.30 hours, as shared by the organisers.

Lucky Ali's multi city India tour begins in November | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, tickets for Jaipur, Guwahati, Mumbai and Pune will go live soon. Earlier this year, in an interview with ANI, Lucky Ali, who is best known for his iconic songs like O Sanam, Safarnama and Ek Pal Ka Jeena, applauded the growing number of live music concerts in India, seeing them as a great platform for artists to perform and express themselves.

He said, "It's (India is) aware of all its talents. Everybody gets a space to perform and everybody gets a space to express themselves. So, in that way, India is very accepting of its artists and art."