Updated 21 August 2025 at 21:07 IST

How To Book Lucky Ali Concert Tickets In India? Know Dates, Venues, Prices And More

Lucky Ali's multi-city India tour begins in November. The O Sanam hitmaker will plays shows in Delhi (November 2), Kolkata (November 22), Bengaluru (December 6), Hyderabad (December 13) and Ahmedabad and more cities.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Lucky Ali's India tour begins in November in New Delhi
Lucky Ali's India tour begins in November in New Delhi | Image: Instagram
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Singer Lucky Ali has a musical tour lined up this winter. The O Sanam hitmaker is all set to kick-start his India tour from Delhi on November 2. He will also perform in Kolkata (November 22), Bengaluru (December 6), Hyderabad (December 13), and Ahmedabad (December 30). The tour will be held under the banner Re: Sound by Jet ALive.

Tickets for Delhi (Nov 2), Kolkata (Nov 22), Bengaluru (Dec 6), Hyderabad (Dec 13) and Ahmedabad (Dec 20) are now live and can be booked on the ticketing platform BookMyShow. The tickets range from ₹1200 to ₹48,000. They are also priced at ₹2000-₹5000. In venues at Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, the cheapest tickets are currently selling for ₹999. The show will be 2.30 hours, as shared by the organisers.

Lucky Ali's multi city India tour begins in November | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, tickets for Jaipur, Guwahati, Mumbai and Pune will go live soon. Earlier this year, in an interview with ANI, Lucky Ali, who is best known for his iconic songs like O Sanam, Safarnama and Ek Pal Ka Jeena, applauded the growing number of live music concerts in India, seeing them as a great platform for artists to perform and express themselves.

He said, "It's (India is) aware of all its talents. Everybody gets a space to perform and everybody gets a space to express themselves. So, in that way, India is very accepting of its artists and art."

After a hiatus of nine years from the silver screens, Lucky Ali made a comeback last year with his collaboration with The Local Train for the song Tu Hai Kahaan from the film Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and others.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 21 August 2025 at 21:07 IST

