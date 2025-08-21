'Because You’re Muslim...': Why 'Sima Aunty' Of Indian Matchmaking Fame Didn't Get TV Actress Nausheen Ali Sardar Hitched

Television actor Nausheen Ali Sardar, best known for featuring in the TV show Kkusum, has alleged that Sima Taparia of Indian matchmaking fame turned down her matchmaking request because of her religious identity. 'Sima Aunty' went viral after featuring on the Netflix show, where she helped her clients navigate the new dating and marriage world. Now, she seems mired in allegations of religious bias and bigotry.

During a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Nausheen said, “My sister approached her because her show was a hit. I think this was during COVID when my sister told me, ‘Dude, you don’t know how to find the right life partner. At least let us help you.’ I gave them a go-ahead, saying I have no problem and will settle down if I like the person. She had seen the show and said we would ‘confront’ her. My problem was that though I was born a Muslim, I don’t follow Islam. So, who is the right guy for me?”

“My sister approached her because the show was such a hit. But when I told her I was open to marrying someone from a Catholic, Sikh, or Punjabi background, Sima said, ‘No, we can’t find you someone because you’re Muslim.’ I couldn’t help laughing at how absurd it was," Nausheen shared.

Nausheen also criticised Sima’s traditional stance on how women should behave, noting that on Indian Matchmaking, Sima often advised women to “stay quiet” and “keep their eyes down” to appear docile. She said that Indian Matchmaking felt "outdated" to her.

Nausheen rose to fame with the title role in the popular early 2000s TV show Kkusum on Sony Entertainment Television. Later on, she appeared in shows like Beend Banoongaa Ghodi Chadhunga, The Adventures of Hatim and Alif Laila.